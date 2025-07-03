Building Sustainable Futures: Gohemp Transforms Crop Waste into Livelihood and Low-Carbon Homes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: In a world grappling with climate change, toxic air, and rural unemployment, Gohemp Agroventures is reimagining how India builds — literally from the ground up. Founded by Namrata Kandwal and Gaurav Dixit, Gohemp is on a mission to transform agricultural residue into planet-friendly building blocks, while placing rural women and youth at the heart of this climate-smart revolution.

With support from SoilBox, a catalytic initiative by OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation and Bioriidl, Gohemp is not just developing healthier, energy-efficient construction materials — it’s redefining what rural entrepreneurship and environmental justice can look like.

A Carbon-Negative Vision Rooted in Rural Impact

Every year, India burns over 15 crore tons of crop residue, releasing harmful carbon and choking the skies. Meanwhile, buildings consume 40% of energy and 50% of the earth's crust. Gohemp flips this equation by crafting “growable” building materials — lightweight, breathable, VOC-free blocks made from hemp biomass, lime, and mineral additives.

These materials are not only carbon-sequestering and mold-resistant, but also reduce respiratory health issues by improving indoor air quality.

But Gohemp's real innovation lies in its livelihood model:

32 tons of raw material prevented from burning.

Prevented the release of 52.8 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

6052 number of blocks made.

200+ women trained and provided livelihood.

122 women appointed to raw material collection.

Through pilot programs, Gohemp is training women and youth to manage supply chains, operate machinery, and even lead block production units — creating long-term economic empowerment and dignity in rural areas.

“We're building more than blocks — we're building futures. Each block laid with hemp is also a block in the foundation of circular rural economies,” says Namrata Kandwal, Co-Founder, Gohemp.

From Ash to Opportunity

The journey from burnt stubble to breathable walls isn't just a technological feat — it's a grassroots movement. From Uttarakhand to other rural belts, Gohemp is showing how climate action can be hyperlocal, job-generating, and economically viable.

The startup's block-making units currently employ five people directly, with many more earning indirectly through logistics and ancillary services. As demand for eco-friendly housing rises, Gohemp's model offers a replicable blueprint for sustainable infrastructure development across India.

“When farmers are paid not only for what they grow but also for the carbon they help sequester — and when women lead the charge in adopting climate-resilient practices — it becomes more than a solution, it becomes a transformation,” said Rushva Parihar, Head of OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation.

The support provided by SoilBox goes beyond financial assistance. Selected startups like Gohemp Agroventures benefit from access to real-world pilots, expert mentorship, and peer-learning networks, enabling them to refine their solutions and scale impact sustainably.

“Gohemp is redefining green construction by converting crop waste into breathable, carbon-sequestering building blocks — while training over 200 rural women in supply chains and block-making. It's a model that connects climate innovation directly with economic empowerment,” said Bhavna Pandya, Innovation Catalyst at riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar University, which has supported over 300 startups and more than 1,000 jobs and internships over the last 15 years.

Across India, SoilBox is fostering a new generation of startups committed to rural innovation, environmental restoration, and economic dignity. From Uttarakhand to underserved regions, Gohemp is showing how sustainable housing can emerge from agricultural residue — and how circular rural economies can be built, one hemp block at a time.

About SoilBox:

SoilBox is a catalytic initiative by OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation, in partnership with Bioriidl – riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar University and funded by OmniActive Health Technologies. With a vision to reimagine rural resilience, SoilBox supports startups building farmer-first solutions that are sustainable, scalable, and rooted in local realities. From productivity and market access to circular economy models, the program nurtures ideas that go beyond innovation—forging a future where science, soil, and community come together to transform how India grows, earns, and thrives. The goal: reach 200,000+ farmers and create a lasting ecosystem of rural prosperity.

About OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation

OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation is the social impact arm of OmniActive Health Technologies, committed to building healthier, more resilient communities across India. Through high-impact programs in health, education, agriculture, and sustainability, the foundation has touched over 230,000 lives across nine states. It partners with mission-driven startups, grassroots organizations, and local governments to co-create scalable solutions that drive long-term change. With a focus on innovation, inclusivity, and systems thinking, the foundation empowers underserved communities to thrive—unlocking new pathways to well-being, livelihood, and environmental stewardship for current and future generations.

About riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar University:

riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar University has been bestowed with the National Award for the year 2020 in the Emerging Technology Business Incubator category by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar University supports the creation and incubation of early-stage companies from ideation to commercialization by providing them with resources, labs, facilitating government grants, investor connections, funding and mentorship. Business incubators of riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar University are supported by the Department of Science & Technology; BIRAC, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and Maharashtra State Innovation Society, Government of Maharashtra. It has incubated over 300 startups and facilitated in creating 1000+ jobs and internship opportunities while the total revenue generated by the startups is over INR 400 Cr. Among these, our bio-incubator has supported 74 life sciences startups with 3 successful exits and over 30 research projects.

