Building the Semiconductor Material Supply Chain in India - India and Taiwan explore the alternate material route

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 8: Entity 1 Value Emissions Pvt Ltd. today announces a pioneering milestone: the manufacture of semiconductor wafers using silicon derived from red mud, a recyclable byproduct of aluminium production. This positions India as the first country globally to produce wafers from red-mud-derived silicon and signals a transformative shift in materials supply, sustainability, and domestic manufacturing.

For Customers:

Key Benefits

* Stable, local supply chain: Domestic wafer production reduces dependence on imported materials, improving lead times and supply reliability.

* Competitive pricing potential: Localized production can lower logistics costs and price volatility associated with global supply disruptions.

* Sustainability alignment: Wafers sourced from red mud support circular economy goals, reducing industrial waste and environmental impact.

* Quality parity: Wafers manufactured from red mud-based silica demonstrate resistivity and performance comparable to prime-material wafers.

How it affects customers' operations

* Risk reduction: Shorter procurement cycles and enhanced transparency across the value chain.

* Sustainability reporting: A verifiable pathway to lower carbon and waste footprints for customers with ESG commitments.

* Innovation enablement: Access to new materials with potential performance benefits in niche applications and advanced packaging.

What customers can expect next

* Availability timelines and qualification programs to validate compatibility with existing fabrication lines.

* Collaboration opportunities for co-development of process steps and device designs tailored to red mud-derived wafers.

* Comprehensive support on wafer specifications, traceability, and compliance documentation.

Strategic Highlights

* First-mover advantage: India becomes the first nation to manufacture wafers from red mud-derived silicon, creating a defensible early-entry position.

* Intellectual property strength: Patented process for converting red mud into high-purity silica suitable for wafers enhances moat and potential licensing avenues.

* Domestic market localization: Strengthens Make in India initiatives, reducing import risk and enabling rapid scale-up with local suppliers and talent.

* Global validation pathway: Verification by HIT, Taiwan, in collaboration with industry leaders (TSMC, Foxconn) provides credibility and a potential premium for high-assurance supply.

Financial and Market Implications

* Revenue diversification: Introduction of a new silicon source expands the wafer market beyond traditional feedstocks.

* Capital efficiency: Localized production may improve gross margins over time as scale increases and logistics costs compress.

* ESG and incentives: Alignment with sustainability goals can unlock government incentives, subsidies, or favourable procurement programs for domestic manufacturing.

Milestones to Watch

1. Completion of customer qualification programs with key fabs.

2. Scale-up milestones for domestic red mud-derived silica production.

3. Revenue pilots and metrics from initial customers.

4. Expansion into additional silicon-derived materials for packaging and advanced applications.

About the Initiative

Red mud, a byproduct of aluminium production, has posed disposal and environmental challenges. Entity 1 Value Emissions Pvt Ltd. is converting this residue into a valuable, high-purity silica suitable for semiconductor wafers. This aligns with national goals to bolster domestic manufacturing, reduce waste, and create resilient supply chains.

