BuildINT's Patented IoT solution Revolutionizes Energy Savings and Management for Corporates

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: BuildINT, an emerging IoT Greentech startup, is making waves in the energy management sector with its patented 'iATM' technology, designed to optimize energy consumption in ATM centers. The company has achieved a significant milestone by securing a patent for this groundbreaking IoT product, marking a pioneering step in the realm of smart energy management systems.

BuildINT, a Greentech startup specializing in IoT energy monitoring, control, and management solutions, is now among the few organizations to hold a patent in the energy management sector. The company is passionately committed to its mission encapsulated in the motto: "Saving apki Bijli desh ki" (Saving your electricity, our nation's pride).

In addition to its patented product, BuildINT is dedicated to environmental sustainability. The IoT-based solutions provider offers real-time insights into energy consumption, empowering premises managers to optimize energy usage, analyze data, generate reports, and reduce waste, all while boosting revenue and enhancing sustainability efforts.

Captain Amit Rai, the visionary director of this Greentech firm and an ex-army officer, has built a team of dedicated experts and an R&D team that continually reshapes energy consumption dynamics through tailored IoT networks. Captain Amit shares his perspective, saying, "Retiring from the forces hasn't dampened my zeal to serve my nation and my planet. BuildINT is aligning itself to fulfill our country's sustainability vision and ensure India's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. We are transforming energy consumption, catering our products to corporations that, in turn, contribute to energy savings. This endeavor is the result of the unwavering commitment of our team and the support of our director partners, Sanjay Divekar, Mangesh Pardeshi, and Payal Bharadwaj, who has been with us throughout the innovation phase. Our fusion of advanced technology with the highest quality standards ensures an exceptional customer experience, empowering organizations to make a meaningful difference in their energy consumption."

As BuildINT continues its ascent towards becoming India's leading ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) company, it remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering automated, intelligent, and impeccable engineering services. These services aim to facilitate comprehensive energy savings and promote a greener, more sustainable planet.

