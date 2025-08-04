Bulkcorp International Achieves SEDEX Certification, Unlocks Large-Scale Global Opportunities

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 4: Bulkcorp International Limited (NSE - BULKCORP), one of the leading manufacturers of food-grade FIBCs (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers), is pleased to announce that it has received the globally recognized SEDEX (Supplier Ethical Data Exchange) certification. This key milestone reinforces the company's commitment to ethical business practices and high-quality manufacturing, while unlocking eligibility for major international tenders, particularly from global corporations and MNCs.

The SEDEX certification enhances the Company's global positioning by validating its adherence to international standards on labour practices, environmental responsibility, and supply chain transparency. As compliance-led procurement becomes a core requirement for international clients, this development strategically strengthens the Company's ability to secure global partnerships and large-volume export opportunities.

This achievement will play a pivotal role in accelerating its export growth. The Company is already serving clients across Europe, North America, LATAM, and the Middle East and is actively focused on expanding its international footprint through high-volume, compliance-driven partnerships.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Punit Gopala, Managing Director and CEO of BulkcorpInternational Limited said, "The SEDEX certification marks a defining step in our evolution as a globally trusted packaging partner. It strengthens our positioning for large-scale international tenders and affirms our alignment with the values of multinational clients who prioritise ethical and sustainable sourcing. This milestone is fully in sync with our strategic roadmap for export-led growth and long-term value creation across global markets. It aligns closely with our strategic focus on building long-term, high-volume global partnerships."

