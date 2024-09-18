Bulkcorp International Limited receives Export order of Rs 10.77 Crores

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 17: Bulkcorp International Limited has received Export order of Rs. 10.77 Crores from the M/s.Packem SA, Brazil to deliver Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container of high-quality Bags. This marks a significant step forward in their business growth.

About Bulkcorp International Limited

Founded in 2009, Bulkcorp International Limited produces and distributes Food-Grade Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) bags.

The company provides a variety of customizable packaging solutions, such as eight variations of FIBC bags (Jumbo Bags) and container liners.

The company's manufacturing unit in Changodar, Ahmedabad meets the BRC Global Standard for Packing and Packaging Materials and has achieved Grade A certification.

The company is certified with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018, as well as BRC certification.

The company's products are supplied to industries such as agriculture, chemicals, construction, food, pharmaceuticals, and mining.

The company has exported its product to the countries such as United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, South Africa, Ivory Coast, South Korea, Spain, Europe, Egypt etc.

As of May 31, 2024, the company employs 195 people including workers.

The Shares of Bulkcorp International made a healthy debut on the Indian stock market on Tuesday, August 6. Bulkcorp International share price was listed at a premium of 24 per cent at Rs130 apiece on NSE against its issue price of Rs 105.

