Bulleya: hits the bulls eye with fantastic rendition by featuring Divya Rai & Kumar Kanhaiya Singh .Sung by Sheetal Gupta & Divya Kumar

New Delhi (India), October 5: The vocal textures match the worded content & make for pure listening pleasure. The song exports you to another realm. Must say that the vibrant composition by Siddhant Madhav has been done complete justice by both the voices, euphonious Sheetal Gupta & high pitched Divya Kumar, compliment each other.

Talking about the actors Divya Rai & Kumar Kanhaiya Singh, both have most naturally slipped into the characters & added their charm to the visuals. The effervescent Divya Rai looks both subtle & sublime as she portrays her character, while Kumar Kanhaiya Singh exudes fuzzy warmth with his handsome looks & beautiful heart.

The story takes you into a thought-provoking frenzy with heart-touching moments where you realise that life can be so unpredictable but one must move on. To fall & rise again, to look ahead & not dwell in the past is the only way to live a beautiful life. Break mental barriers, be grateful & say yes to this wonderful life that has been bestowed on you by the Almighty.

We know for a fact that songs & visuals are the medium that leave a lasting impact on the audience so with ‘Bulleya’ we expect to shake-up & address the age old social stigma of widow marriage that is still much relevant in the rural India. The story has been helmed to take you into a beautiful journey where you connect with the character’s plight & their decision to take charge of life. Producers Sanjay Singh & Wasim Akhter have been generously supportive. Well directed by Kundan Arya, we really hope this song receives all the love & adulation as all our songs have received till now. Thank you for always supporting every cause & standing by us. We draw strength & inspiration from all our lovely audiences. God bless!

