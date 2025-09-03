Burgoyne Original Masters X DCAW 2025 present 'Unwoven' by Juhikadevi Bhanjdeo (Latitude 28)

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 3: The 8th edition of Delhi Contemporary Art Week (DCAW) - the largest celebration of contemporary art in India, curated by the top six galleries in the country - took place from 31st August to 4th September 2025 at Bikaner House, New Delhi. The week-long event showcased the best of South Asian contemporary art through exhibitions, design collaborations, curated walkthroughs, and workshops, and drew India's most influential artists, collectors, curators, and media.

As part of the edition, Burgoyne Original Masters (BOM) collaborated with artist Juhikadevi Bhanjdeo, represented by Latitude 28, to present a striking outdoor installation titled Unwoven.

About the Installation: Unwoven

Before the thread, before the loom, there is the bloom.

Installed at Bikaner House, Unwoven magnified the delicate flax flower - the quiet, often overlooked beginning of linen. While the stalk carries the strong, silken fibres that eventually become cloth, it is the bloom that greets the world first. In its fleeting presence lay the entire promise of fabric, weaving, and life itself.

Crafted using Burgoyne linen fabrics, the installation honoured what is rarely remembered: that strength begins in stillness, and that every material carries the memory of labour, growth, and transformation. By enlarging the bloom, Juhika's work invited audiences to look closer at the unseen - the sacred labour of both plants and people that makes cloth possible.

Represented by Latitude 28, a Delhi-based gallery under the leadership of Founder and Director Bhavna Kakar, Juhika's practice consistently explores the intersections of fabric with materials such as steel and iron. Unwoven is an extended exploration of transformation and memory. In collaboration with Burgoyne Original Masters, the work became both a celebration of linen's origins and a poetic reminder that even the most utilitarian object begins in beauty, silence, and care.

About WFB

Established in the year 1912 at Union Street, Lurgan, Northern Ireland, the parent company is called WFB Baird & Co. (India) Pvt. Ltd., named after the founder William Frederick Burgoyne Baird. His commitment to excellence and his vision of unparalleled craftsmanship started a legacy that has existed for more than a century and continues to grow even today. WFB Baird & Co. (India) Pvt. Ltd., with manufacturing units in Ireland and India, is one of the world's oldest and largest Linen manufacturing companies supplying Irish Linen to major high-end designers, brands and retailers in the USA, Europe and Asia, including India.

Burgoyne, "The Original Linen", represents fashion which is indulgent, individualistic and very modern. Our design range is vast, from Super Whites, the world's whitest fabric, to pastels, bright and vibrant shades. Our fabric is available in plains, textures, checks and prints. From casual to formal and even traditional wear, our fabric is suited for all.

About BOM (Burgoyne Original Masters)

For over a century, the Bairds of WFB stayed true to their craft, valuing authenticity and heritage above all. In 2025, their vision found a new voice with Burgoyne Original Masters (BOM) a platform that brings together creators across art, craft, music, design and culture. An ongoing exploration of authenticity and excellence, BOM is a space to engage with those who shape culture and honour heritage. At BOM, we spotlight creators who embody craftsmanship, originality and dedication, reflecting Burgoyne's commitment to creativity and cultural impact beyond commerce.

"When we imagined Burgoyne Original Masters, it was never about a Marketing Story. It was about giving space to voices that embody devotion to craft. Burgoyne as a brand has always believed that true artistry takes time, care and respect for the maker values that WFB as a company has lived by since 1912. With BOM, that spirit moves beyond linen into stories, carrying forward the same belief that what's made with patience and honesty endures."

- James Baird, Chairman, WFB Baird & Company (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Fact Sheet

Event:

-Delhi Contemporary Art Week (DCAW) 2025 - 8th Edition

-Dates: 31st August - 4th September 2025

-Venue: Bikaner House, New Delhi

Collaboration:

-Installation Title: Unwoven

-Artist: Juhikadevi Bhanjdeo

-Represented by: Latitude 28 (Gallery Founder & Director- Bhavna Kakar)

-Presented by: Burgoyne Original Masters X DCAW

