Business Administration keeps climbing up the ladder in Jain University

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 8: Bachelor's of Business Administration is one of the best courses in Jain (Deemed-to-be University) to see further improvement in curriculum and witnesses a wider scope of study.

Business Administration studies

Bachelor's in Business Administration is taken by any aspiring expert in business management as well as administration. The corporate BBA course is a broad business and management degree, where the students gain a comprehensive knowledge of the functional areas of the organisation.

The students can study a wide range of subjects and develop the practical along with managerial skills required for a successful career in the current corporate sector.

The curriculum usually comprises fundamentals of business administration, including advanced courses in business analytics, business communication, corporate finance, financial accounting, macroeconomics, management, marketing, strategic management, and various more key academic subjects associated with the academic discipline of business management.

BBA scope in Jain

Jain University provides few of the best specialisations in the degree of BBA. that includes Corporate BBA; BBA (WOW - World of Work) Special Emphasis on Entrepreneurship; Sports Management; Branding and Advertising; Events, Entertainment and Media Management.

Top BBA courses offered in Bangalore are inclusive of Global Qualification with emphasis on either Finance & Accounting (F&A) integrated with ACCA-UK or Strategic Finance with US Certified Management Accountant (US CMA). Students of BBA- Strategic Finance also to travel to IIM Indore Mumbai campus and get a change to earn a certificate from on Strategic Finance from IIM- Indore.

Each of those programmes come under the umbrella of the top BBA course, with specific and unique meticulously planned curriculum. They provide the students with a comprehensive and strategic understanding of management-related problems complemented with conceptual tools to analyse and evaluate current management.

The Center for Management Studies (CMS) at Jain University offers qualitative opportunities to enhance leadership capacity, entrepreneurial teamwork and people management skills. The budding business-people are also exposed to case material in a simulated learning environment. The Center for Management Studies (CMS)- JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) was awarded 14th rank according to India Today 2022.

They incorporate a practical learning approach through various strategic and experiential activities that empower the students in becoming unique professionals.

What makes Jain University the top BBA College is that some specialisations provide an in-depth understanding of the theories, models and processes of Advertising. They aid the students to develop skills in formulating and implementing marketing strategies for brands and businesses.

Outcomes and Placements

The student holding a BBA degree from the leading College of Bangalore, Jain University, has an ocean full of opportunities set in place by the management. Graduates receiving placements from the University for BBA annually bag an average of 6.31 LPA, with the highest salary reaching the peak of 15.21 LPA. Renowned and professional companies like Accenture, Deloitte, Infosys, Property Pistol Pvt. Ltd., etc. offer a chance to venture into the journey of working in the departments of Marketing, Human Resources, Advertising, etc. which provides the students with the path to their individual success.

For further details visit: https://www.jainuniversity.ac.in/programs/top-universities-for-management-programs

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor