Business Connect hosted the Global Business Summit 2023 to Foster the Indian Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

By PNN | Published: April 3, 2023 06:51 PM 2023-04-03T18:51:14+5:30 2023-04-03T18:55:05+5:30

New Delhi (India), April 3: We are proud to announce our mega event, Global Business Summit 2023, focused on the theme-India’s ...

Business Connect hosted the Global Business Summit 2023 to Foster the Indian Entrepreneurial Ecosystem | Business Connect hosted the Global Business Summit 2023 to Foster the Indian Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Business Connect hosted the Global Business Summit 2023 to Foster the Indian Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Next

New Delhi (India), April 3: We are proud to announce our mega event, Global Business Summit 2023, focused on the theme-India’s Global Goal & Global Role in the Next 25 years- Innovations, Trends & Predictions, had been a grand success. As a prominent media house, Business Connect recognizes the need to serve local communities and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy. In line with it, our summit was held on March 25th, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency in Bhikaji Kama Place, New Delhi, and was appreciated all across the entrepreneurial ecosystem and media fraternity. The spectacular gathering was co-sponsored by Go Green Warehouse Pvt. Ltd., which is an institution well acclaimed for revolutionizing the world of warehousing and logistics.

The event was graced by several luminaries from various industrial domains, including NITI Ayog, political background, foreign embassy, known think tanks, FICCI/CII/PHDCCI, KPMG/Earnest & Young, education space, media fraternity, and entertainment industry. These eminent personalities offered a special title and an award to the outperforming business leaders and shared their invaluable suggestions and insights on a variety of topics revolving around our core theme.

The whole ambience became even more vibrant when our Chief Guest, Mrs Bhagyashree Dasani, marked her presence and distributed the awards to the respective winners.

The Global Business Summit 2023 was organized with an intrinsic vision to bring together entrepreneurs, executive officers, and venture capitalists from various sectors to network, share insights, and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy. Business Connect has been the preferred platform for intellectual and high-level executives who seek informative articles, insider tips, and the latest issues and trends in the market. The magazine covers various sections on leisure, entertainment, health, and well-being to cater to the diverse needs of our readership.

With its monthly editions, Business Connect has been steadily growing its readership and is now the preferred choice of top-level investors and executives in India. As a window into the minds of business leaders, Business Connect has always encouraged its Indo-Global readership to actively participate in all of its events/publications and contribute to a successful future ahead of our community.

We extend our heartfelt felicitations to all the worthy winners. And the list of all the awardees goes as follows-

Company NameAward Category
Go Green Warehouses Pvt LtdThe Most Recommended Agri Warehousing & Logistics Solutions Provider in India – 2023
EduBrisk Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd.The Most Trusted Education Solutions Provider-2023
Aerosys Aviation India Private LimitedBest Drone Startup Company of the Year 2023
Indian Cyber Security Solutions“Most Innovative Cyber Security Product for Enterprises 2023”
YESKOLUBE INDIA PRIVATE LIMITEDMost Promising Indian Brand In Lubricant Manufacturing Industry 2023
SunCryptoEmerging Crypto Startup to Watch 2023
Jainam Software LLPBest Digital Platform for NBFC – 2023
Stox Master TrainingExcellence in Stock Market Training Across India – 2023
LITSA SERVICESFastest Growing Executive Search and HR Service Provider – 2023
KnowerX Education (India) Pvt LtdBest Company for Excellence in Supply Chain Management Training – 2023
ProBuddy Software Solutions Private LimitedThe Most Efficient Software Company to Watch 2023
Kurapati NeelimaThe Lady behind the Digital Growth 2023
BIGFORMULA Solutions Private LimitedThe Best Legal Tech Company in 2023
NAUTICAL Marine Management Services Pvt Ltd.Best Woman Entrepreneur to Watch in Marine Industry – 2023
Applied Cloud Computing Private LimitedBest Application Modernisation Platform for Banking And Insurance Companies – 2023
Bharat KYCIndia’s Fastest eKYC 2023
DANIP TECHNOLOGIESRising Star In IT Service Industry 2023
Council of International LanguagesThe Iconic Business Woman of the year 2023
BlueFort FinancialThe Most Valuable Wealth Management Service Providers in 2023
IamHere Software Labs Pvt LtdThe Best Hyperlocal Marketing Platform 2023
Microscan Communications Pvt LtdThe Leader Behind an Admirable Techbrand – 2023
Bhavna CorpThe Most Promising Software Development Company to watch Globally – 2023
Narayan Bhargava GroupCustomer-Centric Company of the Year – 2023
Soul Studio By Vani KabirThe Most Trusted Online Spiritual Store – 2023
Morlatis Engineering & Construction Pvt LtdThe Fastest Growing Real Estate Company to Watch in 2023
AL-Sartaj Management ServicesThe Best Leader in Overseas Recruitment 2023
DINTW LLPThe Most Promising Digital Marketing Technology Company to Watch in 2023
Techtip24The Woman Entrepreneur to Watch for Excellence in Training and Consulting Space 2023
Vayudoot Road Carriers Pvt.LtdBusiness Excellence in Fleet Management 2023
  Naimish SinhaThe Most Promising CTO 2023
Entice Supplements Pvt. LtdThe Most Trusted Skin & hair Care Brand to Watch in 2023
CDL Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.Company in Focus – 2023
HBeonLabs Technologies Pvt. Ltd.Most Reliable Manufacturer & Suppliers – 2023
RM Debt Nirvana Consulting Pvt. Ltd.Excellence in Credit Risk, Cash Flow and Debtors Management Award – 2023
Golden Eagle IT Technologies Pvt LtdBrand of the Year for IT Solutions 2023
ITIO INNOVEX PVT. LTD.Most Authentic Fastest Growing Financial Technology Company to watch-2023
Inext Logistics & Supply Chain Pvt LtdThe Most Promising Business Leader – 2023
Anav Webtech Pvt LtdFastest Growing Startup Company in 2023
WoodshalaBest In Classical Teak & Bespoke Furniture 2023
Alobha Technologies Private LimitedEmerging Software Development Company to watch Globally – 2023
Meking Buildtec India Pvt LtdOne of The Eminent CEOs of The Year 2023
DLS Law OfficesCorporate Law Firm of the Year 2023
Cambridge Montessori PreschoolThe Best PreSchool in India 2023
LITHIUM POWEREmerging Manufacturer Exporter in Renewable Energy and Energy Storage Products 2023
Reel On Social (A unit of Crea8ivo Productions Pvt Ltd)Best Video Production Agency – 2023
SPECTRAA TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LIMITEDCustomised Manufacturer of the Year 2023
CHEF BISHWAJIT HALDARThe Most Promising Cardiologist in India 2023
Quant PowerBest Algo Trading Platform in India 2023
Houz Cafe BarThe Most Prestigious Culinary Awards 2023
SOURYA MEDICAL SYSTEMSMost Trusted Medical Devices Service Provider in 2023
Elite New Generation International SchoolMost Recognized International Schools of UP 2023
Red Kite Consulting Private LimitedThe Most Promising Woman Leader in Consulting Industry 2023
Pragati ChopraThe Most-Sought-After Fashion Influencer 2023
Kup Of FilmsMost Aspiring Film Director to Watch 2023
Strategic Talent PartnerThe Most Influential Human Resource Consulting Company 2023
CUBEWEB Technologies Private LimitedTrending Brands for Digital Marketing Services 2023
MINDREAMERSOne of the Best IT Services and Digital Recruitment Company In India 2023
GrayOpus Technologies Pvt Ltd.Emerging Digital Solutions Provider to Watch-2023.
Logskim Solutions Private LimitedExemplary Entrepreneurship & HR Leadership 2023
STP ResearchConsumer Insights–For Excellence in Generating Consumer insights for agriculture input sector

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app