Business Mint has announced the Winners of the Nationwide Pharma Marketing Excellence Awards 2022

New Delhi (India), August 18: The Nationwide Pharma Marketing Excellence Awards 2022 honour the creativity and commitment of individual people who worked behind the curtain & guided the improvements in overall healthcare for the benefit of patients in India. The Nationwide Pharma Marketing Excellence Awards 2022 honour the thinkers and innovators whose inventions and strategies are propelling the sector ahead. The Nationwide Pharma Marketing Excellence Awards 2022 from Business Mint are intended to honour people who have contributed in various ways to create cutting-edge pharmaceutical goods and services that may help deliver top-notch healthcare to patients. Business Mint as usual, makes an effort to recognize those that go above and above or in fact, the companies that are moving forward meaningfully, no matter how modest they may appear on the overall scene.

The Nationwide Pharma Marketing Excellence Awards 2022 was an enormous success in which more than 150 nominations came in which Top – 15 Winners from across different individuals got selected and awarded.

To honour those bright minds, Business Mint issued a list of Individuals who guided their organizations towards patient centric healthcare initiatives & whose groups and missions brought home a success here: https://nationwideawards.org/winners

List of “Nationwide Pharma Marketing Excellence Awards – 2022” winners:

Rohit Nayyar – Cluster Head (Sales & Marketing), Lupin Ltd.- Leader of the Year Archis Joshi – Commercial Head, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories – Strategic Leader of the Year Sagar Patil – Sr. Dy. General Manager, USV Ltd.- Transformative Leader of the year Priydarshan Soni – Head of Marketing, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. – Game Changer Leader of the Year Vishal Bahl – Head, Scientific Engagement & Academics Team, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd – Excellence in Key Account Management Murtaza Morbiwala- Dy. General Manager – Marketing, JB Pharma – Excellence in Marketing: Cardiology Sujit Mandot- Dy. Marketing Manager, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. – Excellence in Marketing – Endocrinology Gavin D’Souza – Group Product Manager, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories – Excellence in Marketing: Gastroenterology Komal Raut- Group Product Manager, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. – Excellence in Marketing – Urology Vinus Patel – Sr. Product Manager, Cipla Ltd. – Excellence in Marketing: Respiratory Brijrajsinh Gohil – Marketing Manager, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.- Excellence in Marketing – Gynecology Nishank Kala – Group Product Manager, Mankind Pharma – Best Marketer Lifestyle Diseases Adarsh Kumar – Head – Strategic Digital Marketing, Micro Labs Ltd. – Excellence in Strategic Digital Marketing Dinesh Poojary – Group Product Manager, Abbott Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. – Excellence in Marketing: Neuropsychiatry Ajit Thakur – Group Brand Manager, Cipla Ltd. – Excellence in Marketing: Semi Chronic Disorders

Mr. Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder Business Mint, says, Hosting the Nationwide Pharma Marketing Excellence Awards 2022 program this year and recognizing the accomplishments the winners have made possible through their devotion and hard work has been an incredible joy. I want to congratulate everyone who won and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

Business Mint is one stop destination to serve organizations and entrepreneurs for their professional advancement through research and recognition approach. Business Mint is a platform for associations and business people where individuals get acknowledgment for their diligent effort. Their good try to perceive the incredible business thoughts, adventures and great individuals behind them that get it going at any expense.

