Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 40 Promising Entrepreneurs – 2023

New Delhi (India), January 12: The fourth year of the Nationwide Awards Under 40 Promising Entrepreneurs – 2023, which began in 2019 and is now in its fourth year, continues to recognize companies and individuals who are committed to innovation, business growth, and providing the best products and services to clients across a wide range of industries.

To provide a fair and honest representation of the best in business, the team focuses on a number of areas across the business landscape. There are no firm size or geographic location constraints; they simply look for deserving applicants and reward those who have worked hard to get to where they are now. The purpose of the Nationwide Awards for Promising Entrepreneurs Under 40 – 2023 is to promote “work and working life.”

Business Mint produced a list of successful corporations, agencies, non-profits, and government institutions led by corporate leaders.

MILIN S SHAH, Director – Sarom Fab Pvt. Ltd – Interior Furnishing Category

Abhishek Aditya Sharma, CEO & Marketing Strategist – SocialCTR – Strategic Sales & Marketing Category

Amish Bhutani, MD – Bhutani Grandthum – Commercial Real Estate Category

Aseem Asrani, Director – Suresh Kumar & Co. (Impex) Pvt. Ltd. – Food Products Importer Category

Ramya Rajagopal, Founder & CEO – Geese Learning Company – Management Consulting Category

Zahoorullah. S. MD, Founder – Dr. Z Labs – Business Incubation Centers Category

Ohm Prakash Gunasekaran | Chief Business Officer – SRMPR Cement Processing Pvt Ltd. – Cement Trading Category

Hemanth Gowda, Founder – TECQNIO – Refurbished Laptops & Desktops Category

Hitesh Bang, CEO & MD – HBang Hospitality Pvt. Ltd – Restaurant Category

Kshyana Prava (Mita), Co-Founder – SmartinfoLogiks – Software Development Category

Shammi Sharma, Founder – IdeaMasters Services Pvt Ltd – ECommerce Consulting Category

Syed Hamza Ali, Founder & CEO – INKSCOOL Tattoo Training Institute Pune – Training & Educationist (Tattoo) Category

Mohammed Sharik Alam – Kolkata Meat – Meat E-Commerce Category

Sukin Shetty, Founder – ToolXpreZ – Industrial Procurement Category

Priya Kapur, CEO & Founder – Glocal Trunk LLP – Designer Jewellery Category

Shraddha Desai, Founder and CEO – Aayudhara Agro Foods – Retail Business Category

Harsh Kalyani, CEO – TopRewards.in | Kikoy Promotions LLP – Consumer Promotions Category

Phani Kumar Madireddy, CEO & Founder – Sri Ayaan Initiatives LLP – E-Learning Category

Aakriti Chaudhary, Co-Founder – Just Learn India – Education & Skill Development Category

Sheetal Jain, Founder – Licht & Light – Lighting Designer Category

Ritwik Roy, Founder – AIETA HEALTH – AI & Diabetes Tech Category

Vidit Narang, Founder & CEO – Nilgrivaa Innovations – Automobile Business Consulting Category

Raja Arjun, Founder – BrandNew – E-Commerce Disruptor Category

Rimpy Shah, Founder – HIGH TIEDS – Commercial Interior Design Category

Swathy Sivaraman, CEO & Chief Designer – Storyboard Designs – Luxury Interior Design Category

Roshni Jeetendar Rajput, Founder & Aesthetician – Glow Beauty Products – Skin Care & Hair Care Category

Swetanjali Mehrotra, Director – Kphomes ( Kolkata Homes &Projects Pvt Ltd ) – Women in Design Category

Hanaa Rahman – ACE Certified Personal Trainer – Fitness Influencer Category

Ar Rohit Deshpande, Co-Founder & Principal Architect – Dymaxion Architects – Architectural Services Category

Mugdha Deshpande, Co-Founder & Principal Architect – Dymaxion Architects – Architectural Services Category

Rahul Soni, Founder and MD – Surreal Design Studio – Retail Design Category

Rashesh Doshi, Director – Talent Corner HR Services Pvt Ltd – Recruitment Business Franchise Category

Ameya Kankonkar, Co-Founder and Director – Surreal Design Studio – Retail Design Category

Roopa Manikandan, Founder – BrainTech Learning Centre – Tech Learning Centre Category

Vyoma Patwa Motiramani, Founder – Design Lab Vyoma – Residential Design Category

Abbas Kapasi, Founder & Head Trainer – W3 Marketing School – Digital Marketing Mentor Category

Mohit Verma, Founder & CEO – Franchise Trade – Franchising Platform Category

Waseem Amrohi, Founder – InKING Ideas – Film Making Category

Tania Nijhawan, Founder – NutsForUs – Dry Fruits Category

Ashish Vats, Founder, CEO & CMD – Brandscouncil Ratings & Medilinks India – Healthcare Management Consulting Category

“The Business Mint Nationwide Award honours India’s exceptional entrepreneurial spirit and serves as India’s most definitive platform for small businesses to rise alongside India,” says Business Mint Founder Vinay Kanth Korapati. SMEs, MSMEs, and start-ups are critical to India’s economic strategy, and we must empower them by creating a stable environment in which they may rethink and build their enterprises. We are honoured to present a platform that celebrates the unwavering spirit of SME/MSME/start-up leaders and their contributions to India’s economic progress. If you’re all here today, having come through successfully and earning trophies, you should be rather pleased of yourselves in these circumstances.

Business Mint is the one-stop destination to serve organizations and entrepreneurs through research and recognition approaches for their professional advancement. Business Mint is a platform for associations and businesspeople where individuals get acknowledgement for their diligent effort. Their good try to perceive the incredible business thoughts, adventures, and great individuals behind them that get it going at any expense.

