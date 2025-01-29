Business Mint Unveils Young Trailblazers: Celebrating 30 Under 30 - 2025 in its Fifth Edition

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 29: Business Mint, a pioneer in celebrating excellence and leadership, proudly announces the winners of the 30 Under 30 - 2025. This fifth consecutive edition of the prestigious 30 Under 30 list has been held annually since 2021, unfolded on January 29, 2025, as a highly anticipated digital event.

The event honored young trailblazers who have showcased remarkable talent, innovation, and leadership across a diverse array of industries. These dynamic entrepreneurs and industry experts have not only excelled in their respective domains but have also redefined benchmarks, proving that age is no barrier to impactful achievement. The virtual celebration attracted a nationwide audience eager to witness the recognition of these visionary individuals.

Covering categories such as Digital Marketing, Real Estate, AI, Photography, Fashion, Social Impact, Logistics, Gaming, and more, the 30 Under 30 - 2025 exemplified versatility and the spirit of innovation. The selection process involved a meticulous evaluation of nominees based on their contributions, impact, and leadership, spotlighting their ability to drive change and foster progress in their respective sectors.

Winners of Business Mint 30 Under 30 - 2025

- Arumita Mitra, Founder & Director - Sudhamta Foundation India - Social Entrepreneurship

- Rushad Irani, Brand Manager - Protean eGov Technologies Limited - Marketing

- Tushar Gupta, Director & Chief of Staff - Bada Business Private Limited - Investments & Portfolio Management

-Venkatesh Pallapu, Founder & CEO - WORTHSTYLE - Fashion Retail

- Lokesh Nanthakumar, Executive Director - CONSTRO CHEM - Waterproofing

- Nikhila Putcha, Co-Founder - Moneyplanned - AI in Fintech

-Sameer Shashank Gattupalli, Founder & CEO - Moneyplanned - AI in Fintech

-Sai Apuroop Gollu, Director & Business Head - Prismos Beauty - Beauty Products

-Janak Darora, Co-Founder - Exacodel - Performance Marketing

-Lavanya Paul Majumder, Founder - Buzztag Media - Women in Digital Marketing

-Kartik Giri, Owner - Giri Zever Mahal Pvt Ltd - Jewelry Entrepreneur

- Sahaj Poddar, Managing Director - Exol Infrastructure India Limited - Real Estate Developer - Industrial

- Yudister Narayan, CEO - Hungry Shark Media - Marketing & Consultancy

- Vishal Reddy Gutha, Founder & CEO - Builtiful Homes & Buildings - Modern Construction

- Chirag Jain, Co-Managing Director - Student Gallery - School Supply Solutions

- Manyam Shreyes Reddy, Founder - Inflooo - Influencer Marketing

- Vigesh, Director - VRS Logistics - Logistics

- Ram Ponnam, Managing Partner - Pramaan Events & Photography - Events & Photography

- P Hari Kiran, Co-Founder & COO - eBikego - Electric Mobility Solutions

- Madhavaram Yogitha Rao, CEO - The Hyphen Connect - Mental Health Advocacy

- Raunak Bagga, CEO - Koolgen Interactives - Gaming

- Gugulothu Vamshi Krishna, Founder - Centle - Best Career Development Initiative

- Gautam Rajesh Shelley, Founder - AiSensy - WhatsApp Marketing Platform

- Mohit D, Co-Founder - AiSensy - WhatsApp Marketing Platform

- Vasu Soni, Founder & CEO - Star Vacays - Sustainable Travel Experiences

- Aman Raj Mandala, Head - Projects Execution at Manohar Construction - Turnkey Construction

- Maram Meghana, Director - Maram Infra Projects Pvt Ltd - Infra Projects

- Sana Zabeen, Co-Founder - Space Fashion Consultancy - Fashion Consultancy

- Navya Naveli, Co-Founder - Space Fashion Consultancy - Fashion Consultancy

- Akshatha Hosur, Film Production Designer - Film Set & Production Design

Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder & CEO of Business Mint, extended heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, praising their determination, creativity, and outstanding contributions. He emphasized that their achievements serve as a powerful source of inspiration, demonstrating that with vision and relentless dedication, there are no limits to what can be accomplished.

Business Mint, a distinguished platform renowned for recognizing achievements across industries, has celebrated over 6000+ awardees through 60 successful events, reaching an audience of over 100 million in just six years. These awards have become a hallmark of excellence, offering a platform for individuals and organizations to highlight their successes and solidify their leadership within their respective industries.

With a steadfast commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration, Business Mint continues to connect professionals, inspire growth, and empower leaders. Their dedication to recognizing excellence not only celebrates achievements but also fuels the growth of industries, building communities of forward-thinking professionals poised to shape the future.

