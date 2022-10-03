Business Mint’s 36th Nationwide Awards – 2022 were presented at Bengaluru (Silicon Valley of India)
By PNN | Published: October 3, 2022 10:59 AM 2022-10-03T10:59:51+5:30 2022-10-03T11:00:06+5:30
Bengaluru, October 3: On September 25, 2022, the Radisson Blu Hotel in Bengaluru hosted the 36th Nation Wide Awards, ...
Bengaluru, October 3: On September 25, 2022, the Radisson Blu Hotel in Bengaluru hosted the 36th Nation Wide Awards, which were organized by the Business Mint for the first time. Mr. Vinay Kanth Kora Path founded the market research company known as Business Mint. 120 successful individuals from various industries across India were acknowledged at the 36th Nation Wide Awards Ceremony by Business Mint.
Mr. Bhaskar Rao, a former IPS, additional director general of police for the railways, commissioner of police for Bangalore city, Dr. Harikrishna Maram, Chairman of Vision Digital India & Founder Chairman Imperial College and Vice-Chancellor Global Digital University the USA and Founder Chairman Global Economic Forum, Sandalwood Actors Ms. Spoorthy Viswas, twin actresses Ashvithi Shetty and Adhvithi Shetty, Dr. Pavani Kadiyala, advisor to the board of the MSME Business Forum of India, and President Hyderabad Chapter, Govt. Blockchain Association presented awards to the winners as honorable guests at the event.
The event highlighted the range, this award nourishes abilities and provides a large platform for exploring networking opportunities that help to stabilize, stimulate the growth of economic entrepreneurship, etc. that add a significant portion to our nation’s GDP. We are constantly motivated, acknowledged, and encouraged by the Business Mint.
In this rapidly changing world where we face mental health interpersonal issues, socio-professional challenges, and other difficulties, Mr. Bhaskar Rao, a former IPS, who gave a speech about how difficult it is to create leaders, stated that if we develop a lot of emotional, moral, and spiritual strength will remain you as an achiever. You will continue to be an achiever thanks to your mental, emotional, and spiritual fortitude, he continued.
All of the activations were drawn in by Dr. Harikrishna Maram’s remarks that Bengaluru was the birthplace of numerous brands, including Wipro, Biocon, Infosys, Titan, Byju’s, etc. He explained the unique iconic beauty of the city and welcomed wonderful achievers. All guests presented awards to these champs in what is also adorned as India’s largest privately organised awards ceremony. Bangalore, which serves as the capital city for technology and a great education hub, paved the way for many innovations and inventions by benchmark universities and colleges in India like IIM Bangalore, University of Bangalore, NLSIU, etc.
Awardee
- Cowboy Sofas – Excellence in Italian Leather Sofas & Recliners of the Year – 2022, Telangana
- Celebrity Wings – Most Prominent Company of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad in Celebrity and Influencer Management Category
- TailBlaze – Most Promising Pet Food Brand of the Year – 2022
- Nafisa Afnan, Founder & Cosmetologist – Earthy By Ellenza – Most Prominent Women Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Mangalore in Skincare Brand Category
- Earthy By Ellenza – Most Prominent Skin Aesthetics Clinic (Non-Injectables) of the Year – 2022, Mangalore
- PlanEdu Consultants & Learning Solutions – Most Promising Company of the Year – 2022, Karnataka in Education Consulting Category
- Go Xtreme Paintball and Adventure Zone – Most Prominent Adventure Activities Center of the Year – 2022, Chennai
- Alisha Anand, Dy Vice President – Marketing & Communications, SATYA MicroCapital Ltd – Most Prominent Brand Marketing Professional of the Year – 2022, New Delhi (Under 40)
- Priya Rajan – CEO, Sampraday Events – Most Prominent Women Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad in Event Planners Category
- Narasimha Naidu, Founder & CEO – STEMx – Most Promising Entrepreneur for STEM Education – 2022, Bengaluru ( Under 30 )
- Tushar Zade, CIO & CDO – Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited – Most Prominent Digital Transformation Leader of the Year – 2022, Pharmaceutical Category
- Hajira Nazeer, Cosmetic Dental Surgeon – Most Prominent Cosmetic Dental Surgeon of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Ocean Service – Most Prominent Company for Customer Support Service – 2022, Bengaluru
- Sravani Potluri, Founder – In-ex – Best Emerging Young Architect of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad
- Nutribs – Best Emerging Startup of the Year – 2022, Skin Science Nutrition
- Sam George – Most Prominent Strategic Business Professional of the Year – 2022, Chennai in Real Estate Category
- Seema Hazarika – Legal and Compliance Manager (Novartis Healthcare Private Ltd., India) – Most Prominent Industry Professional of the Year – 2022, Bangalore in Commercial Contract Management Category
- F & S LAW CHAMBERS – Best Emerging Real Estate Law Firm Of The Year 2022, Navi Mumbai
- Mir Mushtaq Ali – Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad in IT Consulting & Software Development Category
- COCOTANG BEVERAGES & FOODS LLP (COCO ATM) – Most Innovative Startup of the Year – 2022, Telangana
- St Pauls College – Bengaluru – Best Infrastructure amongst Private Colleges for UG & PG Courses – 2022, Bengaluru
- Nishant Dayal, Director – Elite Sports Management – Most Prominent Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru in Sports Management Category
- Himanshu Tandon, Country Head – POCO India – Most Prominent Industry Leader of the Year – 2022, Smartphone & Consumer Electronics Category
- Sarom Fab Pvt. Ltd. – Most Prominent Company for Home Furnishings – 2022, Mumbai
- Adarsh Krishna, Founder – Finhancers – Best Emerging Wealth Management Professional of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Squarius Infra Projects Pvt Ltd – Excellence in Real Estate & Infrastructure Development Company – 2022, Hyderabad
- Emerald Dental – Best Emerging Multispeciality Dental Clinic of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Page3Artist Institute – Most Promising Modeling & Acting Institute of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Bhavana N – Most Versatile Woman of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Gopinath Muppiri, Chairman & MD – Crystal Group – Most Prominent First Generation Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Sunridge Multispecialty Hospital – Fast Growing Multi Speciality Hospital Chain of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad
- Shweta Vajjhala, Founder – Online Baking School Tasty Bakes with Shweta – Best Emerging Women Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru in Culinary Expert Category
- Rahul B.L – Most Promising Holistic Health Coach & Reiki Healer of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Kirti Kanodia – Most Promising Holistic Health Coach & Astrologer of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad
- Scholar Overseas – Most Prominent Overseas Education Consultants of the Year – 2022, Chennai
- Deepak Hegde – Best Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru in Recruitment & Payroll Management Category
- SAJAN’S KITCHEN – Most Preferred Home Kitchen of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- ACHAR MARKETING – Most Prominent Dealers for Solar Energy Appliances – 2022, Bengaluru
- Ayush Mart – Best Emerging Wellness Brand of the Year – 2022, Telangana
- Fazil Mohammad Bin Basheera – Most Prominent Edupreneur of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru in Aviation Category
- THE SHILPAKAR’S STUDIO – Most Prominent Interior Design Studio of the Year – 2022, Ahmedabad
- RAV INTERIORS – Outstanding Interior Design Company of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Flora and Fauna Landscape Experts – Most Prominent Company for Landscaping Projects – 2022, Bengaluru
- Nirmala Amarnath, Chairperson – Amara Soundarya Foundation – Most Inspiring Women of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru in Education for Differently abled Children Category
- DZIGNS Architecture and Interiors – Most Credible Firm of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru in Architecture & Interior Design Category
- MILIN S SHAH, Director – Sarom Fab Pvt. Ltd. – Most Promising Visionary Entrepreneur of The Year 2022, Mumbai Under Fabric & Décor Category
- SS Diamonds & Jewels Quality – Excellence Award for Gold & Diamond Jewelry – 2022, Hyderabad
- Shalini Rao – Most Prominent Gemologist of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad
- RIPPL Lighting – Most Promising Company for Lighting Products – 2022, Bengaluru
- SV Advocate and Consultant – Best Emerging Company for Legal Consulting – 2022, Bengaluru
- Sanket Anand Joshi, Project Leader – Baxter International Inc. – Most Prominent Project Manager of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru in Research & Development Healthcare Category
- Chetan Saklani – Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year – 2022, Sonipat in Wellness Category
- Matrix technologies – Most Prominent Hologram Manufacturers & Exporters of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Shivani Verma, Founder & CEO – Insightful Hub – Most Prominent Women Entrepreneur for Creative Branding & Digital Marketing – 2022, Bengaluru
- Hema Pradeep, CEO & Founder – SOLH Mind Spa – Most Prominent NLP & Life Coach Of The Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Manssi V Karambelkar, Founder – Doggiliciouus – Best Canine Nutritionist of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Doggiliciouus – Best Fresh Dog Food of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Smartkids Centre For Excellence – Most Prominent Brand of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru in Preschool Chain & Daycare Chain Category
- Madonn Chocolates And Trousseaus – Most Popular & Unique Company for Customized Chocolates & Gifting – 2022, Hyderabad
- Amit Nath – Best Emerging Business Mentor of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Royal Tripmakers – Most Promising Travel Company of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru.
- Sree Parimala Alamuri – Most Inspiring Women of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad in Abacus & Vedic Mathematics Category
- Sunil Agithakaliya – Most Prominent Industry Leader of the Year – 2022, Pune in Excellence in Services Delivery Category
- Element3 – Best Emerging Sattvik Restaurant of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Vikrant Subaash – Most Prominent Digital Age Holistic Numerologist of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Aabharan Gold Company – Most Prominent Gold Buying Company of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Sandpiper Visas – Most Trusted Immigration Consultancy Firm of the Year -2022, Bengaluru
- Donne Biryani Palace – Most Promising Quick Service Biryani Restaurant Chain of the Year – 2022, Karnataka
- Haircosmos International – Most Result Oriented Skin, Hair & Slimming Clinic of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Jubilee Shipping and Forwarding Co. – Most Prominent Company for Logistics Services & Supply Chain Management – 2022, Bengaluru
- Syed Ahamed Sheik Jassim – Most Prominent Dietician of the Year – 2022, Tamilnadu
- Karthik Narayana Reddy – Best Emerging Professional Career Coach of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- IOTEL INFOTECH PVT LTD – Most Innovative Business of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Prashanth PB – Head of Indian Operation, TTG Tech Solution Pvt Ltd. – Most Prominent Digital Transformation Leader of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Aparna Kanampalli – Most Prominent Women Lawyer of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru in Corporate Law Category
- Mithun Adith, CEO – SpotKwik – Young Business Icon of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Onefix – Most Prominent IT Service Center of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru in IT repair and Refurbished Category
- Aamer Hyder – Most Prominent Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru in Construction Category
- Sandeep Raiwalia, Operations Head – Endeavour – Most Prominent Industry Leader of the Year – 2022, Kolkata in Professional Education Category
- Xplore – Most Prominent Hiring Management Company of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad
- Akhil M Co-Founder at Xplore – Best Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad (Telangana) in Hiring Management Category
- MANSVI Automations – Most Prominent Company for Home & Office Automation – 2022, Bengaluru
- Vijay Prakash, Co-Founder & Director – GVD Wealth Professional Pvt limited. – Most Admired Wealth Coach of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Vikas Bharati, Founder & CEO – PlanEdu – Most Prominent Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Karnataka Education Consulting & Technology Category
- FUTURE MEDICO – Most Prominent Medical Career Consultants of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Shaik Sandhani, Corporate Trainer – Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru in Corporate Training, Learning and Development Category
- MyStyle Communications – Most Creative Company of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru in Content Writing Services Category
- Deko – Most Trusted Company Of The Year – 2022, Glass Partition Category
- Tecqnio – Outstanding IT Hardware Renting Company of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Delight Veduka (Events & Management) – Best Emerging Wedding Planner of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad
- Chandra Sales – Most Promising Company of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru in Plumbing & Bath Fitting Solutions Category
- The Beginning – Most Admired Weddings and Events Venue of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Saathwik Chandan Nune – Most Prominent Product Innovator – 2022, Data Science and Services Category
- Dr S M Jagadish, Founder and MD – Zero Defect Consultants – Most Promising Business Coach of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square – Best Business Hotel – 2022, Gurugram
- Aalishan Furniture & Interior – Most Prominent Furniture Manufacturers of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru.
- Vaclav Design & Build LLP – Best Emerging Project Management Company of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Arjun Natarajan, Founder & Chairman – A&J Consulting International – Most Prominent Business Icon of the Year – 2022, Tamil Nadu in Cross border Management Consulting & Investment Category
- Arjun Vellal – Outstanding Caterer & Foodpreneur – 2022, Bengaluru
- Komal Bhandari, Founder – Ank Concepts – Most Innovative & Outstanding Wedding Planner of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Heavenly Desserts – Best Emerging Bakery of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Shakunthala Shetty, BA | LLB | MBA – Advocate & Legal consultant – Most Inspiring Women Lawyer of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Thanveer Ahad – Best Emerging Serial Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Saud Raghib, Firm Owner & Business Coach – ActionCOACH – Most Admired Business Coach of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Assist Interiors Inc. – Most Creative Turnkey Interior Company of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- The Sign Co – Most Promising Company of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru in Signage Boards Category
- Advith Consulting – Most Credible Company of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru in Business Consulting Category
- Kiran Kumar Maddula, Group Marketing Head – Anu Group of Hospitals – Most Prominent Healthcare Marketing Industry Expert of the Year – 2022, Hyderabad
- Savi Prakash – Most Prominent Female Emcee of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Adhvithi Shetty – Most Admired Star Influencers of the Year – 2022 ( Twins Category )
- Ashvithi Shetty – Most Admired Star Influencers of the Year – 2022 ( Twins Category )
- Abhishek Bhandari, CMO & Founder – CRYPQUE PVT LTD – Most Prominent Crypto & Blockchain Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022
- Bryck Red Design Studio – Most Prominent Interior Design Firm of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru
- Maanasa Vinay – Best Emerging Young Women Entrepreneur of the Year – 2022, Bengaluru in Interior Design & Architecture Category
- MPF Style Club – Most Admired Fashion & Lifestyle Club of the Year – 2022
- LunnArk lighting – Most Innovative Company for Technical & Decorative LED Lighting Solutions – 2022
- Trawel Mart World Tours – Most Preferred Travel Company of the Year – 2022, India
If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app