Business Outline Announces the Business Elite Award | Recognising Exceptional Business Leaders and Companies

PNB Housing Finance

Girish Kousgi (MD & CEO)

Impact Recognition: THE EMERGING COMPANY OF THE YEAR 2025

PNB Housing Finance is a trusted brand in the housing financing sector with more than three and a half decades of specialised experience in enabling dreams of home ownership for millions of Indians. It offers a range of home loans and related financial products, such as housing loans for individuals to purchase, construct, repair, and upgrade houses as well as loans for commercial spaces, loans against property, and loans for the purchase of residential plots. The Company has a robust distribution footprint of 356 branches across the country. Under the able guidance and leadership of Mr. Girish Kousgi, PNB Housing Finance has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in the dynamic market conditions.

DG Avatar Media

Abhishek Jain (Founder)

Impact Recognition: THE EMERGING COMPANY OF THE YEAR 2025

Founded in 2015, DG Avatar Media is one of the leading digital marketing firms, providing cutting-edge solutions for films and celebrities. The company offers a comprehensive range of social media marketing, influencer outreach, digital PR and media planning and buying. The man behind the brand is Abhishek Jain, who has played a significant role in taking it to the leading edge of the industry.

Quipper Research Pvt Ltd

Pia Møllback-Verbic & Piyul Mukherjee (Founding Partners)

Impact Recognition: THE EMERGING COMPANY OF THE YEAR 2025

Quipper Research Pvt Ltd is a renowned name in cross-cultural qualitative market research studies. For over 15 years, Quipper has consistently delivered meaningful consumer insights driving global companies in their strategic connect with the Indian marketplace. Along with their talented team, Piyul and Pia bring a unique East-West dynamic to specialized studies.

Namaste Dwaar

Erika Rathi (Creative Director)

Impact Recognition: North India’s Best Boutique Resort for Family & Group Escapes 2025

Just 90 minutes from Delhi, Namaste Dwaar is a boutique countryside resort established in 2021, designed for families and groups to reconnect with nature and tradition. Set amid lush farmlands, guests can experience tractor rides into the sugarcane fields, hands-on farming, pottery, and authentic village life – alongside curated wellness therapies and farm-to-table dining. Every detail reflects a deep respect for local traditions, while providing modern-day comforts to our guests. Pet-welcoming, child-friendly, and community-driven, Namaste Dwaar isn't just a place to stay…it's a journey back to simplicity, where nature heals, culture thrives, and every moment feels real.

SYNCABOUT BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

Nikunj Shah (Founder & CEO)

Impact Recognition: Innovation Excellence in Digital Transformation 2025

Syncabout, a pioneering SAP solutions provider based in Ahmedabad, has distinguished itself by delivering exceptional services to clients. With a clear vision to become a global leader in top-tier IT solutions, the company is dedicated to enhancing productivity and fortifying business strength.

Guided by the visionary leadership of Nikunj Shah, Founder & CEO, Syncabout strives for excellence and continuous growth in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

Growthic

Yugansh Chokra (Founder)

Impact Recognition: Top Content Growth Company in 2025

Growthic is one of India’s fastest growing content marketing agencies, founded by Yugansh Chokra, helping brands communicate, connect, and convert through powerful storytelling. Growthic bridges the gap between your brand and its audience by crafting messages that resonate, inspire, and drive action.

ForthFocus Group

V Gautham Navada (Founder & Director)

Impact Recognition: Best Company to Look For in 2025

ForthFocus is a leading digital solutions provider led by the visionary V. Gautham Navada, the Founder and Director of the company. ForthFocus specialises in WordPress development, eCommerce, branding and hospitality technology. With a robust global presence, the company actively delivers tailored solutions to 350+ clients across 8+ countries, driving growth and innovation.

Unified Mentor Pvt. Ltd

Paras Grover (CEO)

Impact Recognition: Ed-tech Startup of the Year – 2025

Unified Mentor Pvt. Ltd. is an ed-tech startup offering cutting-edge learning solutions to students and professionals. The company focuses on quality education and skills, aiming to make a positive impact in the education realm. Presently, Unified Mentor is proud to be a certified member of NASSCOM, India's leading tech industry body.

