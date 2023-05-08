BW LPG India supports Nourishing Schools Foundation as it tackles malnutrition in Rajasthan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8 (/BusinessWire India): BW LPG India, India's largest owner and operator of Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), has partnered with Nourishing Schools Foundation, a non-profit, through its corporate social responsibility programme. As a part of this partnership, 4000 schoolchildren will learn how to improve their nutritional status and be encouraged to adopt healthier habits.

According to the Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey, 29.3 per cent of adolescents aged 10-19 years in Rajasthan are moderately or severely thin. With the mission of helping children take charge of tackling malnutrition, Nourishing Schools Foundation provides schools with toolkits to empower children. The toolkit is a physical package (now partly online as well) that includes curriculum, games and activities (such as making soap, building a handwashing station, growing a nutritional garden etc.) These games and activities are primarily aimed at children from 4th to 9th grade. Over multiple cycles of engaging with the toolkit, children solve nutrition-related problems in their schools and communities.

Says Captain Gaurav Bhatia, Managing Director of BW LPG India, "We are pleased to support the Nourishing Schools Foundation as it empowers children to take care of their health. By making learning fun and engaging, children can pick up positive habits that will have a lifetime impact on their physical well-being. At BW LPG India, we understand the importance of giving back and are committed to investing our time, resources, and expertise in making a mengful difference to the communities we serve."

Archana Sinha, CEO and Co-founder, Nourishing Schools Foundation, said, "To help reduce malnutrition sustainably and rapidly, we must help children become agents of change. Our Foundation is data-driven, and we have seen a demonstrable impact through this approach. By rolling out our toolkit in schools with support from corporate social responsibility programmes, there has been a reduction in malnutrition among schoolchildren and the adoption of healthier habits such as increased consumption of vegetables. Most importantly, a majority of the surveyed students report that they can take charge of their own nutrition. We are delighted to partner with BW LPG to reach more children in Rajasthan."

