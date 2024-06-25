C-DAC and AICTE partner to develop human resource ecosystem in high-performance computing

New Delhi [India], June 25 : The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) today in New Delhi to create an ecosystem for human resource development in High-Performance Computing (HPC) and allied areas.

HPC is the ability to process data and perform complex calculations at high speeds.

Key activities under this MoA include Master Trainer Programs, Quality Improvement Programs, and courses on the Ministry of Education's SWAYAM platform, Ministry of Electronics & IT said in a release.

The programs aim to enhance teaching skills in HPC, align HPC-related courses with industry needs, and offer C-DAC's HPC learning platforms like PARAM Shavak and PARAM Vidya through AICTE to nominated institutes. The MoA seeks to drive sustainable human resource development, foster innovation, and meet the evolving needs of the HPC industry and academia.

Shri S. Krishnan emphasised that the HPC-aware manpower development activity under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM) will now reach a wider audience in engineering colleges across the country, building HPC-related capabilities in the technical workforce.

Prof. T. G. Sitharam highlighted that this initiative aligns with the goals of the National Supercomputing Mission and the vision of NEP 2020, ensuring India's technical education system remains at the forefront of global advancements.

The NSM, a flagship program of the Indian government, aims to build HPC capacity and capability in the country, with MeitY and DST executing the mission. AICTE's partnership with C-DAC will proliferate HPC education in AICTE-affiliated colleges, with an expected 2,500 faculty members from about 1,000 engineering colleges to be trained through 50 Faculty Development Programs (FDP).

These resources will educate approximately 50,000 students on HPC topics, and awareness programs will reach 100,000 students. Additionally, 50 PARAM Shavak supercomputing solutions will be installed in AICTE-affiliated institutions, providing hands-on experience with supercomputers.

