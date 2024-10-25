C2C Advanced Systems Limited Received In-Principle Approval From NSE

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus of C2C Advanced Systems Limited for IPO. The company is going public through an IPO for the purchase of fixed assets, fit-outs at new premises at Bengaluru and Experience Centre in Dubai, security deposit for new premises at Bengaluru, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The company has a plan for a fresh Issue of up to 43, 62,865 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs10, in the forthcoming IPO.

About C2C Advanced Systems Limited:

C2C Advanced Systems Limited is a technology company specializing in defense aerospace and homeland security, delivering bespoke, cutting-edge systems and complex sensor integration solutions. With over two decades of experience, C2C partners with global clients to provide innovative technologies, re-engineering and retrofitting solutions to address technological obsolescence.

The company also offers Command and Control systems for industrial platforms, focusing on supply chain and logistics virtualisation. C2C's expertise includes system integration, architecture, software development and testing. The company has also delivered a state-of-the-art Combat Management System to the Royal Malaysian Navy.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited & Mark Corporate Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Link Intime India Private Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

