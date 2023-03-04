Caerus3 Advisors partners with Smart Expert for AI-based solutions

Caerus3 Advisors and Think Tank, India's leading Management Consulting & Advisory services firm, and their learning and development arm Caerus3 Gurucool have partnered with US-based talent management platform Smart Expert as knowledge and strategy partners. Caerus3 will help Smart Expert in the business development of their AI-based solutions for L&D training. On the other hand, Caerus3 will introduce Smart Expert solutions to the Indian market in order to solve the problems of time-consuming and costly learning and development training processes in the corporate industry.

Commenting on the deal, Prashant Gupta, CEO and Founder of Caerus3 Advisors and Think Tank, said," The world is now realising the power of AI, with ChatGPT solving numerous time-consuming problems in minutes. It is past time for AI to be used in every industry, including ours. With this collaboration with Smart Expert, we hope to assist MNCs and MSMEs in the BFSI, IT, Medical, EdTech, KPO, and other sectors in growing by maximising their employees' potential and providing the best working experience. Smart Expert's AI solutions will also assist in lowering costs and shortening the learning and development process."

Smart Expert is an artificial intelligence-powered employee onboarding, training, and retention platform that uses automated solutions to help businesses grow. They assist businesses in lowering training costs by increasing employee engagement and, as a result, reducing the need for manual intervention in the training process.

"We are delighted to have partnered with Caerus3 and are looking forward to bringing our AI solutions to the Indian market. With India's rapid digitization and widespread adoption of AI technologies, we hope that our solutions will be more widely adopted in the Indian market," said, Vitaliy Timoshenko, CEO, Smart Expert.

