CAG Girish Chandra Murmu chairs second SAI20 meeting in Goa

Goa [India], June 12 : The second SAI20 Summit under India's G20 Presidency began today in Goa. Girish Chandra Murmu, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, as the Chair of the Supreme Audit Institutions-20 (SAI20) Engagement Group, led the deliberations.

In his opening address, CAG highlighted that the Supreme Audit Institutions have a crucial role to play in the audit of Blue Economy and Responsible AI to ensure good governance, transparency and accountability and to optimise their positive impact on humankind.

Blue Economy is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth.

CAG further stated that the audit of Blue Economy and Responsible AI is challenging and close cooperation among the SAIs for knowledge sharing and capacity building is needed.

While recognizing the importance of sustainability, growth and the role of emerging technologies, he informed that the SAI20, priority areas - "Blue Economy" and "Responsible Artificial Intelligence" represents the new-age opportunities and concerns and these underline the need for genuine cooperation.

Further, while discussing the possibility and perils of AI, CAG emphasized that it was essential that policymakers put in place processes to responsibly harness the potential of this technology.

Earlier, Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai inaugurated the second SAI20 Summit of the SAI20 Engagement Group under the Indian Presidency of the G20. Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa also graced the occasion.

The SAI20 Summit saw a participation of 85 National and International delegates from G20 member SAIs Australia, Brazil, Korea, Indonesia, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey; Guest SAIs Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Nigeria, Oman, Spain and UAE; Invited SAIs Morocco and Poland; International Organisation USAID and World Bank; and Engagement Group Think20 and Youth20.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the CAG of India will sign Memoranda of Understanding Agreements for strengthening Cooperation and Knowledge Sharing with SAI Indonesia and SAI Turkey.

