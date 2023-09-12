Calysta Jewels Unveils a Dazzling Online Shopping Experience for Everyday Elegance

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], September 12: Calysta Jewels, a cutting-edge jewellery e-commerce website from the house of B S Puttaiya & Sons, has recently launched its collection of elegant diamond jewellery specifically curated to cater to the tastes and preferences of women, across India. The grand unveiling ceremony occurred on July 31st, 2023 marking a milestone in the history of B S Puttaiya & Sons, an esteemed family business, with a remarkable legacy dating back 125 years.

Calysta Jewels aim to revolutionise the jewellery industry with their tagline "Elegant.Unique.You”, by making high-quality diamond jewellery accessible to everyone regardless of the occasion. Their website showcases a collection of handcrafted designs that bring a touch of sparkle to everyday life. With categories like rings, earrings and pendants each piece reflects the brand's dedication to sophistication and individuality.

With a foundation built on Integrity, Quality, and Excellence, Calysta Jewels is the brainchild of Ashish B L, an accomplished MBA graduate from Cardiff Business School, UK. As a Certified Diamond Grader, Jewellery Designer and Gold Appraiser, Ashish's vision is to create a platform that resonates with the aspirations of Indian women, inspired by their grace and strength.

Calysta Jewels is proud of its history and the tradition of five generations committed to creating masterpieces in Diamonds and Gold. Through its highly integrated manufacturing facilities and an organized supply chain for gold and diamonds, the brand ensures that its jewellery is not just beautiful but also very reasonably priced. This approach enables customers to indulge in the luxury of diamond jewellery without straining their finances.

Moreover, Calysta Jewels does not hold a large inventory, thereby reducing costs and passing on the benefits to customers in the form of reduced prices.

The launch of Calysta Jewels is just the beginning of an exciting journey. The company plans to introduce new product categories, including men's and kids' collections, personalized/engraved jewellery, mangalsutras, and more. In addition, the brand intends to enhance the customer experience with features such as loyalty programs, ready-to-ship products, 24-hour customer support and more. With these initiatives, Calysta Jewels aims to achieve a turnover of 3 crores in the upcoming financial year.

Calysta Jewels stands out for its emphasis on customisation. Clients have the freedom to select from a range of options, including three gold colors, two gold purities and three diamond qualities. This allows them to design their jewellery while staying within their budget and personal preferences. The brand encourages individuals to embrace elegance and luxury in their lives making every day feel special.

Calysta Jewels' user-friendly website is a testament to its commitment to making the shopping experience seamless for all. The platform is designed to cater to a diverse audience, providing comprehensive information and assistance. Customers can also access the Calysta helpline number, official email ID, and WhatsApp chat support for personalized guidance and resolution of queries.

Discover the world of affordable luxury with Calysta Jewels and let every day shine with elegance and uniqueness.

