Campus Activewear and King Team Up for the #VibeWithOGKing Campaign; Unlock Your Chance to Meet the Icon in Person

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 19: Campus Activewear, one of India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brands, today announces its collaboration with the music sensation, King, for the #VibeWithOGKing campaign. The campaign offers King's fans a chance to meet him in person and attend his New Life India tour concert organised by BookMyShow. The heart of the campaign shines on the Campus OG range, which holds a special place in King's fashion choices and serves as the ultimate fashion accessory for self-expression. The shoes are designed to transcend conventional fashion, empowering individuals to showcase their unique personalities and radiate confidence through their footwear choices.

Campus Activewear's #VibeWithOGKing campaign is opening the doors for fans to vibe with the pop sensation, King. Between October 15 to November 30, 2023, participants will be invited to acquire a pair of Campus OG shoes across platforms and dive headfirst into the "VibeWithOGKing" contest. By following @campusshoes on Instagram and ensuring their contact information is up to date, they'll throw their hat into the ring. And who knows, that toss could lead them to a face-to-face encounter with King-making their dream a reality. But there's more in the pot; 300 free concert passes to King's show are up for grabs for earnest participants. However, it's important to note that while participation is open to all, it doesn't necessarily mean victory. So, get your Campus OGs on and join the fun before the clock strikes midnight on November 30, 2023.

Speaking about the new campaign, Prerna Aggarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Campus Activewear said, "The #VibeWithOGKing campaign is a celebration of confidence and individuality as we believe fashion is a form of self-expression. Our Campus OG collection, launched in association with King, is the ultimate fashion accessory for those who value style and self-expression. But we're not just about fashion; we're about experiences. Our campaign not only invites you to enjoy the beat at King's concert but also to meet the pop icon in person, ensuring that your unique style goes beyond fashion and becomes a statement. We're excited to inspire the youth to embrace their unique style, make a bold fashion statement, and unleash their 'swag' in their unique way with Campus OGs."

The 'Campus OG' collection by King and Campus Activewear is available across all retail stores and online ecommerce platforms. Fashion-conscious individuals, especially those who value self-expression and individuality, get ready to express yourself with the ultimate fashion accessory that empowers confident self-expression.

To stay updated on the #VibeWithOGKing campaign follow @campusshoes on Instagram and explore the Campus OG collection on www.campusshoes.com/collections/campusogs.

Detailed T&C for VibeWithOGKing contest: www.campusshoes.com/pages/terms-conditions.

Campus is India's largest sports and athleisure footwear brand in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Mr. Hari Krishan Agarwal with his acumen, skill and innovative thinking, started a never-to-end revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand ''Campus'' has emerged as the biggest domestic sports and athleisure footwear brand in India that offers a diverse product portfolio for the entire family.

With the changing market dynamics, Campus sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through fashion forward approach. With over 19000+ multi-brand retail stores, over 200 company's exclusive outlets, website (campusshoes.com) and amongst one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus secured its pan India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across Omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points and an attractive product value proposition making Campus, an aspirational brand especially for - young adults, everyday performers and fashionistas. Strengthening the brand's leadership position in India, Campus recently got listed in May 2022.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor