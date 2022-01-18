Campus Coach to host The Big Indian Career & University Festival in association with IPN Foundation

Campus Coach, India's Leading In-Classroom Career & University Mentoring program, has announced that they will host a two-day long The Big Indian Career & University Festival on January 21 & 22 in association with IPN Foundation.

The goal of this festival is to support school-going students connect with higher education experts, towards further guidance.

The event will bring 50+ top Indian and global universities, to name a few participating leading Universities Manipal, KREA, Shivnadar, Atlas, Plashka, Atria, WUD, Strate, Bennett, SRM, PDEU, Vidyashilp with distinguished experts, Indian students from 500+ schools under one umbrella through a series of knowledgeable dialogues and discussions. The virtual program will be held from 12.00 PM to 5.00 PM on both days where more than 15,000 Indian students will join to find guidance on navigating through the web of career after the completion of the 12th.

Talking about the upcoming two-day Career Festival Gaurava Yadav, Founder & Mentor, Campus Coach said, "The vision behind the two-day long Career Festival is to bridge the gap between the top higher education leaders and the school students from grade 09th till 12th. These thought leaders will mentor the students to equip them with all the necessary information for developing well-thought-out career plans. The dialogues and discussions are all designed to give the Indian students a 360-degree view of the academic landscape so that they can make their career or campus choice wisely and confidently. I am hoping for a massive attendance from the students from all over India to make this programme a huge success."

At Campus Coach- which is working with over 300+ leading schools, 1,00,000+ students and having presence across South Asia and Africa, their expert coach from the in-house team mentors the school students throughout the process of choosing the right career or campus after the completion of school. The experts make sure that the students only get the best options to choose from an array of top campuses, colleges, or universities. Using their mentorship, students of grades 11th and 12th easily choose the right career and campus after the 12th. After conducting some of the most successful career festivals in the last few years, Campus Coach is expecting this year's two-day-long virtual festival to be a massive success.

