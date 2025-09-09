Can AI Courses Really Get You a Promotion? Inside the Be10X Review

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 9: "Promotions are no longer about staying late at the office, they're about staying ahead with AI.That's the sentiment echoed in India Inc., as Artificial Intelligence reshapes the corporate ladder.

According to a World Economic Forum (WEF) report (2025), nearly 44% of core skills for workers will change by 2027, with AI literacy leading the charge. Closer home, a NASSCOM study notes that Indian firms adopting AI-driven workflows report 35-40% gains in employee productivity.

The Career Risk of Standing Still

From BFSI to IT services, HR managers are making it clear: promotions and salary hikes increasingly depend on an employee's ability to integrate AI into daily work. LinkedIn's 2025 Workplace Learning Report shows a 56% rise in demand for AI-related skills in India compared to last year.

Recruiters say it's simple: "A professional who can finish in two hours what others take two days to complete, thanks to AI, is automatically leadership material."

What AI at Work Looks Like

-ChatGPT & Gemini for client communication and report writing

-Excel AI hacks for instant financial models

-Power BI for automated dashboards and analytics

-Copilot tools integrated into Microsoft and Google Workspace

This isn't futuristic anymore, it's Monday morning at the office.

Be10X: An Indian Skilling Case Study

In this backdrop, Be10X, an ed-tech startup launched in 2023 by IIT alumni Aditya Kachave and Aditya Goenka, has caught the attention of India's workforce.

Be10X specializes in 3-hour live AI workshops designed for busy professionals. Their flagship "AI Tools Workshop" covers practical productivity hacks using ChatGPT, Excel, and Power BI.

On Trustpilot, one user review reads:

"I went from Excel chaos to report ninja, my boss thought I had superpowers."

Meanwhile, the Be10X Mastery Course dives deeper into Generative AI and advanced automation. With over 2 million learners already in their ecosystem, the startup is positioning itself as a grassroots skilling movement for India's middle-class professionals.

Industry Voices

Corporate trainers believe platforms like Be10X fill a critical gap. "Most AI content online is too technical or too scattered. Professionals need structured, Indian-context learning. Be10X and similar platforms provide that bridge," says a Bengaluru-based HR consultant.

Even skeptics agree on one point: AI is no longer an option.

The Big Picture

-AI-related job postings in India have grown 57% YoY (LinkedIn, 2025).

-65% of CEOs in Asia-Pacific say they prefer promoting employees who show AI proficiency (PwC India Survey).

-By 2030, AI could add $500B to India's GDP (McKinsey Global Institute).

The Takeaway

Be10X isn't the only player in the AI-skilling race, but it represents a larger reality: India's career growth is now tied to AI adoption. Professionals who embrace it can leapfrog into leadership roles; those who ignore it risk stagnation.

As one Reddit reviewer summed it up:

"Be10X didn't just teach me tools, it gave me leverage at work. And in 2025, leverage is everything."

Bottom Line: Whether through Be10X or other upskilling routes, one truth stands: AI is the new promotion passport.

