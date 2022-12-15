Can Big Eyes Coin as revolutionary as Vechain and Filecoin proved to be?

The crypto industry is a very competitive place for cryptocurrencies and their platform. To survive the competition, a crypto token should bring a lot of innovation and a good ecosystem. is a new market addition.

Still, to survive, BIG should deliver revolutionary features just like VeChain (VET) and Filecoin (FIL), which are one-of-a-kind platforms. Let's look at the defining attributes of all three tokens mentioned.

VeChain - Transforming the Supply Chain! Launched in 2015, VeChain (VET) is a network employing smart contracts for providing software solutions for various businesses. The platform was designed to transform supply chains, and it can claim to achieve this goal. VET debuted on the Ethereum blockchain but later moved to its blockchain. The VeChainThor blockchain provides users with various features powered by VeChain (VET) tokens.

What Makes VET Different?VET is here to reject traditional business models, and it is famous for its work in the supply chain field, which has changed very little over the years. With VET's services, users have complete control over their goods and can keep track of them. The decentralized trust layer that the VET network provides for multi-party ecosystems is very successful in bagging high-profile clients.

Filecoin - Safe and Easy Data Storage!

Launched in 2017, Filecoin (FIL) is an open-source digital payment network that aims to be a blockchain-based digital storage method. FIL was fashioned to transform cloud storage and improve it by employing blockchain technology. It also allows users to act as miners and rent out space on their computers. In return, they can make a little extra buck.

What made FIL Different?Being a decentralized network, FIL allows users to store their files without worrying about congestion, downtimes, and cyber-attacks that are common with centralized platforms. The platform works with the Proof-of-Replication (PoRep) and Proof-of-Spacetime (PoSt) consensus algorithms to ensure the safety of data stored on the FIL network. This allows the forum to verify the saved data and ensure that users have the data stored safely.

Big Eyes Coin - The New Meme Token! The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new addition to the crypto market meme coin family. The cute cat-themed meme token aspires to be more than just a meme coin and wants to take cryptocurrencies to the next level.

BIG intends to build what could become the most potent blockchain ecosystem and community in the crypto industry, leading to growth and mass adoption. BIG is preparing for this success. All its systems and features have been built to accommodate new users and be as simple as possible.

A Walk-Through Road Map of BIGBIG is centered around fun, utilities, and charity, which make it outstanding amongst meme coin families. BIG plans to give away its utilities slowly while growing in the crypto world.

The cute roadmap comprises four stages. Crouch is the first stage which will include the presale, a token audit, social media family expansion, and a media stunt. Next is the Leap stage, which will show the launch of BIG on Uniswap. The third stage is called Run, on which the BIG will launch its NFTs, and lastly, the Catwalk stage when $1 million will be donated to the charity.

Buying Guide for BIG TokensWant to be a part of the BIG ecosystem? Visit BIG's presale page and connect your crypto wallet to the page. You can get them in exchange for USDT, ETH, or BNB. The BIG tokens sell at a meager price of 3181.82 BIG for every USDT or equivalent cryptocurrency you spend. The project will enter the next phase once it collects $13 million.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to become the new gateway to the crypto market, and with a view of its roadmap, that dream becomes true. With an incredible ecosystem, roadmap, and meager prices, BIG makes it easier to be ignored.

