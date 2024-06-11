Canada PR 2024: Lower CRS, Faster Processing, Higher target!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 11: Canada immigration has been a beacon of hope for skilled workers seeking a prosperous and secure future. This year, however, presents a particularly opportune moment to secure your Canada PR. With ambitious immigration targets and streamlined application processes, 2024 is shaping up to be the prime time to embark on your Canadian dream.

Ample Opportunities Under Economic Immigration Programs

The driving force behind this opportune moment is Canada's commitment to welcoming a significant number of newcomers in 2024. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has set a target of admitting 485,000 newcomers, with a strong emphasis on economic Canada immigration programs. This translates to a substantial 281,135 individuals gaining Canada PR through coveted programs like Express Entry System and Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs).

These programs prioritize skilled workers with the potential to contribute meaningfully to the Canadian economy. This focus on economic immigration aligns perfectly with Canada's ongoing labour shortages, creating a favourable environment for qualified applicants.

Lower CRS Scores Through Category-Based Draws

Traditionally, securing a high Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score has been crucial for receiving an Invitation to Apply (ITA) under Express Entry. However, IRCC has introduced category-based draws that target specific skillsets and language proficiency. These draws often have lower CRS requirements, making it easier for qualified candidates with experience in in-demand occupations or French language proficiency to be invited to apply for Canada PR. Here are key selection categories chosen by IRCC for Category-based EE draws in 2024:

* A strong French language proficiency or

* Work experience in one of the below fields:

* healthcare

* science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professions

* trades, such as carpenters, plumbers and contractors

* transport

* agriculture and Agri-food

For instance, recent draws have specifically targeted French-speakers and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) occupations, inviting applicants with lower CRS scores compared to the general pool. The lowest CRS score in a category-based express entry raw this year was just 336 points (i.e. EE draw for French-speakers on 29th Feb). This targeted approach presents a golden opportunity for skilled individuals in crucial occupations to bypass the usual high CRS score hurdles.

Increased PNP Activity and Faster Processing Times

Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) are another excellent avenue for Canada PR. In 2024, PNPs alone will admit 110,000 new permanent residents. Each province, i.e. Saskatchewan, Alberta, Ontario, Manitoba, etc. has its own PNP with specific requirements tailored to its labour market needs. PNPs are increasingly becoming more active in 2024, holding regular draws and inviting a higher number of candidates. This surge in PNP activity broadens the pathways to Canada PR and caters to a wider range of skillsets.

Furthermore, Canada PR application processing times have seen significant improvements. IRCC is continuously striving to streamline its procedures, leading to faster processing for complete applications. This translates to a shorter wait time for applicants, allowing them to embark on their Canadian journey sooner.

