Canara HSBC Life Insurance Appoints Dinesh Tak as Chief Agency Officer

New Delhi [India], November 24: Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited ("Canara HSBC Life Insurance") has appointed Dinesh Tak as Chief Agency Officer, further strengthening its leadership team with a sharp focus on expanding the company's proprietary distribution. Appointment aligns with company's strategic focus on establishing and expanding proprietary distribution

In this role, Dinesh leads the strategic development and scale-up of the agency channel for the organisation. His mandate includes building a robust agency team and unlocking long-term value by offering customers personalized insurance solutions catering to their financial needs. Dinesh reports to Anuj Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Welcoming Dinesh to the leadership team, Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Life Insurance said, "We view Agency channel as one of the critical elements in establishing long term customer trust for Canara HSBC Life. Dinesh's deep understanding of the insurance landscape, his strategic acumen, and his ability to inspire high-performing teams make him a strong addition to our leadership team. We are excited to have him on board as we build a future-ready agency model that caters to the diverse needs of the modern, financially aware consumer of today and unlocks the next phase of growth for the company."

Commenting on his appointment, Dinesh Tak said, "I am very excited to join Canara HSBC Life Insurance at a time when the industry is undergoing deep transformation and renewed regulatory momentum. The agency business presents an opportunity to further expand the access of protection, savings, and retirement products in every corner of India. I look forward to cultivating an agile and customer-first agency network that enhances how we deliver value and create lasting impact."

With over 23 years of experience in sales and distribution in the insurance sector, Dinesh has previously worked with organizations like ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Axis Max Life Insurance. He brings a proven track record of scaling complex businesses, driving channel productivity, and building strong partner ecosystems.

Dinesh holds an MBA in Marketing and Finance from IMT Ghaziabad and is widely regarded as a collaborative and goal-oriented leader who has consistently delivered strong business outcomes across diverse geographies and teams.

About Canara HSBC Life Insurance

Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture promoted by Canara Bank (36.5 per cent) and HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings Limited (25.5 per cent). Punjab National Bank is also a shareholder of the Company, holding 13% as an investor, while the remaining 25% is held by other public shareholders and other investors. As a bancassurance-led insurance company with its corporate office at Gurugram, Haryana and more than 100 branch offices as of September 30, 2025, pan India, Canara HSBC Life brings together the trust and market knowledge of public and private banks.

For more than 17 years now, Canara HSBC Life Insurance has sold insurance products to customers through multiple channels and a well-diversified network of Canara Bank, HSBC Bank and its other bancassurance partners located in multiple [Tier 1, 2 and 3] cities across the country. Canara HSBC Life Insurance has a vast portfolio of life insurance solutions and offers various products across individual and group spaces comprising of life, term plans, retirement solutions, credit life and employee benefit segments through partner banks and digital.

With an aim to provide simpler insurance and faster claim process, Canara HSBC Life Insurance intends to keep the promises of their customers alive with their 'Promises Ka Partner' philosophy.

