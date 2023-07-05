CAPA India named official Knowledge Partner for Air Expo India 2023

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], July 5: CAPA India has been named today the official Knowledge Partner for the upcoming Air Expo India next December in New Delhi.

CAPA India will be responsible for the conference program for the First GA & Business Aviation Exhibition that will be held at Delhi International Airport in December 2023 to share their expertise and insights on topics such as the demande outlook, fleet management, aircraft acquisition, financing options, regulatory challenges, and market trends in the Indian and global aviation industry.

This partnership aims to unite key stakeholders and decision-makers in the general and business aviation sector to exchange ideas, network, and explore potential business opportunities. CAPA India's extensive knowledge and experience in the aviation industry will ensure a comprehensive and relevant conference program that addresses the specific needs and interests of the participants.

"We are thrilled to have CAPA India as our official Knowledge Partner for the First GA & Business Aviation Exhibition," said Didier MARY, CEO of Adone Events.

"Their expertise and industry connections will greatly enhance the conference program and provide valuable insights to the attendees. We believe that this partnership will contribute to the event's success and further promote the growth of the Indian aviation industry," Didier MARY added.

CAPA India is a leading aviation consulting firm with a strong presence in the Indian market. They specialise in providing strategic advisory, business planning, and research and advisory services for the aviation sector. Their team of experts has a deep understanding of the Indian aviation landscape and can provide valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities in the industry.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Air Expo and be the Knowledge Partner for this prestigious event," said Kapil Kaul, CEO & Director of CAPA India. "India is a rapidly growing market for general and business aviation, and this exhibition provides an excellent platform for industry professionals to come together and exchange knowledge. We look forward to curating an engaging conference program that addresses the current issues and trends in the industry."

The First GA & Business Aviation Exhibition is set to be a major event in the 2023's Indian aviation calendar, attracting industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts worldwide. The partnership with CAPA India as the official Knowledge Partner will add value to the event and ensure a successful and informative conference program.

CAPA India is a leading aviation advisory, research, knowledge and transaction advisory practice. Established for more than 20 years ago, we have a global portofolio of 700+ advisory engagements, including more than 275 projects in India and South Asia. We regularly share our industry insights across the aviation value chain, through hundreds of research studies, executive briefings and market insights reports.

Air Expo India will take place over three days from 6th to 8th December 2023. It will welcome exhibitors and delegates worldwide, representing local and international aviation companies, owners, operators, suppliers, and media. Air Expo India will focus on the latest trends, training and recruitment within the aviation industry - Empowerment through training.

