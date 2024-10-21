Capillary Technologies Promotes Siddhant Jain to Chief Customer Officer, Asia

BusinessWire India

Dubai [UAE]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 21: Capillary Technologies is pleased to announce the promotion of Siddhant Jain to Chief Customer Officer, Asia. With over 13 years of dedicated service, Siddhant has been instrumental in shaping the company's customer success strategy, driving transformation, and fueling growth.

Siddhant began his journey at Capillary in 2011 and quickly rose into leadership roles, where his contributions have been key to enhancing account management and operational excellence. Over the past year and a half, he has successfully led the Customer Success organization, establishing a robust farming cadence and building a strong operational framework. His leadership in the Asia region has been instrumental in creating a self-sustaining, high-performing business unit.

Reflecting on his journey, Siddhant Jain shared:

"Working with Capillary has been an incredible journey, and I'm proud to have contributed to our mission of delivering exceptional customer experiences. I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead the Asia region and build on the strong foundation we've established. I look forward to continuing our efforts to drive innovation and deepen our relationships with customers, positioning Capillary as the leading loyalty company in the world."

Commenting on Siddhant's promotion, Aneesh Reddy, Founder & CEO of Capillary Technologies, said:

"Siddhant has been instrumental in expanding our footprint in Asia while supporting key growth initiatives in the US and EU. His strategic vision and focus on building sustainable, customer-centric processes have been crucial to our success. We are confident that under his leadership, the region will continue to thrive, achieving greater growth and customer success."

With Siddhant at the helm of Customer Success for Asia, Capillary Technologies is confident in its ability to seamlessly deliver exceptional value to customers through its loyalty program software, maintaining a strong growth trajectory, driving innovation, and helping brands enhance customer engagement globally.

