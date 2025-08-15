Captain Polyplast Receives Letter of Empanelment for 200 Off-Grid Solar Pumps Worth INR 5.97 Cr from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited

PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], August 15: Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL, BSE: 536974), is one of the leading manufacturer and exporter of micro irrigation solutions, and has diversified its operations into the burgeoning solar EPC, has received a Letter of Empanelment from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited(MSEDCL) under the PM Kusum B Scheme - "Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump" Yojana for supply of 200 Standalone Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems ('SPWPS') collectively valued at 5.97 crores (including GST). The installation of these pumps is to be completed within 60 days from date of issuance of NTP/work order.

Commenting on the new order for solar pumps Mr. Ritesh Khichadia, a Whole Time Director of Captain Polyplast Limited said, "This order is a significant development for our solar EPC segment as few focus on expanding our presence in new markets. Along with the recent empanelment from DGVCL in Gujarat, we now have presence in Maharashtra and Gujarat which are two of the largest markets for solar pumps. Steadily we plan to expand in various other stated in PM-KUSUM project for solar pumps."

