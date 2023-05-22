Capturing Emotions Through the Lens: The Inspiring Journey of Abhishek Lal

New Delhi (India), May 22: Meet Abhishek Lal, a young and dynamic celebrity fashion photographer from Delhi who has made a name for himself in the Indian Fashion Industry. Abhishek had the opportunity to photograph some of the biggest names in entertainment, including cricketer Virendra Sehwag and actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Jubin Nautiyal and Ankit Bathla, thanks to his unique perspective and exceptional skills.

Jubin Nautiyal, the vocalist and Olympic Trap Athlete Manavaditya Singh Rathore was beautifully captured in his TMM Magazine cover photograph. His talent and prowess in using his camera to evoke emotions were on full display during the session. Abhishek is driven to keep making a name for himself in the field and winning over his audience thanks to his incredible talents and unique point of view.

He has an uncanny ability to bring out the best in his subjects and capture their personality in each photo. He has collaborated with some of the industry’s top names and earned attention for his work due to his distinct perspective and remarkable skills. Over the years, he has honed his skills and has become a master of his craft. His work has been featured in some of the most prestigious publications in the country, including Vogue Italia, Spotify India, Hindustan Times, Delhi Times, and Pune Times.

His career as a photographer began when he enrolled at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in New Delhi. It was here that he realised his passion for photography and made the decision to pursue it professionally.

Abhishek’s unusual photographic style and approach set him apart from his contemporaries. He has an incredible ability to capture the spirit of his subjects and a remarkable eye for detail.

Abhishek stands out from his contemporaries due to his unusual photographic technique and style. He has a fantastic eye for detail and a remarkable ability to capture the spirit of his subjects. One of Abhishek’s greatest successes to date is taking first place in the Canon Superstar Fashion Photography competition. His work has also been recognized by Canon India, who celebrated his art of storytelling with a unique campaign titled “The Kathakaar of Life” on World Photography Day.

He is now recognised as one of the finest photographers in the nation thanks to this accolade.

Abhishek’s efforts have not only brought him praise from his peers but also a spot on the jury for pageant events like Himalayan Buzz, Mr. North India 2021, and Mr. and Miss Uttarakhand 2022. Due to his expertise and experience in the subject, he is a highly sought-after judge for these prestigious competitions.

Along with his work in fashion and advertising, Abhishek has spent the last four years working as a Head Photographer at Ustraa. He has been able to use his ideas and collaborate with a variety of clientele thanks to this men’s grooming company. He has directed many Ad films over the past 5 years for Ustraa.

When asked about his love of photography, Abhishek responded, “Photography may encourage you to travel, enjoy life, and appreciate the moments. “It might help you become more conscious of the little things in life. You are motivated to explore new things and take risks by taking images. Every time he picks up his camera, he concentrates on capturing the finest photo, and his enthusiasm and drive are evident in his work.

Abhishek’s Instagram account has enabled him to interact with his followers and reach a wider audience with his work. With more than 19,000 natural followers, he has established himself as a well-known character on the platform and has made use of it to spread his love of photography.

