CARE Hospitals Unveils "The Power of Three" Campaign to Transform Emergency Care

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 28: CARE Hospitals, one of India's leading healthcare providers, has launched a new national campaign called "The Power of Three." This campaign highlights CARE Hospitals' dedication to clinical excellence, rapid response, and compassionate care, setting a new benchmark for emergency healthcare across India.

As part of this campaign, CARE Hospitals has launched 5G ambulances across all its network hospitals in Hyderabad to make emergency care faster and smarter. For the first time, Hyderabad will witness such comprehensive emergency coverage, where technology and medical expertise come together to ensure timely, life-saving interventions at every stage. These high-tech ambulances send real-time updates about the patient's condition to the hospital, so doctors are ready even before the patient arrives. They allow smooth communication between the ambulance and hospital teams, quick sharing of vital information, and live tracking for faster response. The system also keeps patient data safe and helps improve care through smart alerts and reports, saving more lives when every minute counts.

The campaign reflects CARE Hospitals' 28-year journey of saving lives through advanced medical care. It highlights how emergency and specialty treatments have improved over the years and promises even faster and better care for patients in critical need.

The campaign was launched by Varun Khanna, Group Managing Director, QCIL, alongside Vishal Maheshwari, Group CFO; Shalabh Dang, Group Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; Dr. Nikhil Mathur, Group Chief of Medical Services; Biju Nair, Zonal HCOO; and Dr. Kiran Kumar, Head of Emergency Medicine, along with other hospital heads & leadership of CARE. The event took place at CARE Hospitals - Banjara Hills with participation from senior doctors, hospital staff, and patients whose lives were transformed by timely emergency care.

Speaking on the significance of the campaign, Varun Khanna, Group Managing Director, QCIL said, "This is a proud moment for CARE Hospitals and for healthcare in India. For over three decades, CARE has been synonymous with timely, quality, and compassionate care. With this emergency response commitment, we are reinforcing that legacy while setting a national standard. The 'The Power of Three' campaign embodies our belief that access, speed, and clinical excellence must work together to save lives. We promise every patient and family that we will be there when they need us the most."

As part of "The Power of Three" campaign, CARE Hospitals has made three important promises to the public:

* All emergency calls will be answered within three rings

* An ambulance will pick-up the patient within 30 minutes anywhere in Hyderabad

* At designated hospitalsBanjara Hills, Hitech City, Nampally, Malakpet, Musheerabad, and Indorean Emergency Room doctor will attend to the patient within minutes of arrival to the emergency.

The public is encouraged to save the emergency helpline number: 040-61656565

These promises reflect CARE Hospitals' mission to redefine emergency healthcare, making it timely, accessible, and life-saving. They also help the community by giving people quick medical help when it matters most, building trust, and increasing the chances of saving lives.

The campaign also celebrates 28 years of CARE Hospitals and how emergency services have grown stronger each year. During the event, presented case studies and emergency response milestones that demonstrate how swift intervention has positively impacted patient outcomes. Patients and their families shared emotional stories of how they were saved by the emergency teams at CARE. Each story reinforcing the narrative, "From Then to Now: Celebrating CARE's Journey Through Lives Saved in Minutes." These stories underscore the critical importance of the GOLDEN HOUR, the vital first hour after a medical emergency, where prompt medical care can make the difference between life and death, recovery and disability. They exemplify the lives touched, healed, and transformed through CARE Hospitals' commitment to rapid, high-quality medical care across specialties.

The event concluded with a symbolic flag-off of newly branded 5G ambulances, marking the rollout of this campaign across all CARE Hospitals locations nationwide, ensuring the public is informed and empowered to act quickly during emergencies.

