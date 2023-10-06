Careernet's Virtual All Diversity Career Fair Concludes with Around 1,000 Participants

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 6: Careernet Prism, the diversity-focused vertical of India's leading talent solutions provider Careernet, successfully concluded the 5th edition of India's largest virtual 'All Diversity Career Fair'. The event witnessed the participation of around 1,000 individuals from the LGBTQIA+ community, women, Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Armed Forces veterans. The career fair was supported by community partners Brisk Olive, Mitra Jyothi, SignAble, Spectrum of Inclusion, TALMS, WeIndia, and Tech for Good partner NASSCOM Foundation. The partnering employers, TESCO, Citibank, CRISIL, and Philips provided a plethora of opportunities in both technical and non-technical roles for professionals with 3+ years of experience.

The event stayed true to its theme, "Championing Diversity at India Inc.", by addressing the critical gap in promoting diversity within India Inc's culture. The virtual career fair enabled professionals from intersecting diversities to explore employment opportunities from some of India's leading equal-opportunity employers.

Additionally, the entire event was interpreted in real-time by Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpreters to ensure that the content was accessible to deaf candidates in attendance. Careernet Prism collaborated with SignAble Communications (India's first on-demand Indian Sign Language interpretation service for the deaf) for the virtual event. The interpreters also helped deaf attendees interact with employers at the company booths.

"Today, individuals from diverse communities continue to face challenges in finding employment opportunities that truly match their capabilities and skill sets. In this context, it is extremely encouraging to see the excellent response that our diversity career fair received from job seekers and employers alike. With employers increasingly recognising the importance of creating diverse, accessible and inclusive workplaces for all employees, the need of the hour is to engage in outcome-focused discussions and debates on what diversity really means for India Inc. I am confident that our event was an important stepping stone towards charting a roadmap towards enhancing D, E, and I at the workplace, and we look forward to hearing the resultant success stories," said Anshuman Das, Co-founder and CEO of Careernet.

The event began with a keynote address by Madhu Singhal, Founder and Trustee-Manager of Mithra Jyothi, on "Beyond Just Numbers: Enhancing Cultural Competence at India Inc." It also featured a panel discussion on "The Future of Work: India Inc Adapting to a Diverse Workforce", moderated by Sqn Ldr Delshad Master, Associate Vice President of D and I at Careernet, and Manish Sethi, Director of Property, TESCO Bengaluru; Anwesa Nanda, Manager, CRISIL Limited; Seetha Rani KP, Head of Human Resources, Philips Innovation Centre, Bengaluru; and Gunjan Narang, State President of WICCI's Psychological Well-being Council in Karnataka, as panellists.

The candidates are expected to be contacted by the partnering employers in the coming weeks, after the necessary screening of their applications.

The diversity career fair was organised as part of Careernet Prism's vision to make inclusive workplaces with diverse talent happen. Careernet believes that competency should be the only criterion that determines employability and is using the same as a guiding principle to connect diverse professionals to the right jobs. By ensuring sign language interpreters at every sponsor's booth and curating a good mix of roles and domains, the career fair provided an inclusive platform for individuals across all diverse categories.

