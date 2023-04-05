Cargo handling at Adani ports jump 10 pc in March

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 5 : Ad Ports and Special Economic Zone handled total of 32 MMT (million metric tonne) of cargo in March, recording a yearly growth of 9.5 per cent, it said on Wednesday.

For the first time since July 2022, the volumes crossed the 30 MMT mark.

With 339 MMT in just concluded the financial year 2022-23, APSEZ recorded its largest port cargo volumes ever a 9 per cent growth.

Almost 95 per cent of the trade volumes in India are carried through maritime transport.

Ad Ports, in a release, said, it has been continuously increasing its market share for the past years, outperforming all of India's cargo volume growth.

"The APSEZ's flagship port, Mundra, is outpacing all its closest rivals and continues to be the largest port in the nation in terms of volumes handled. Mundra's infrastructure meets world standards and provides service levels on par with those of its global competitors, making it India's gateway for container goods," said Karan Ad, CEO and Whole Time Director.

Hazira reported the highest-ever sugar cargo volume of 1.15 MMT as compared to its previous best of 0.95 MMT, and Krishnapatnam recorded an all-time high gypsum discharge of 1.17 MMT.

Ad Group is the largest port developer and operator in India with six strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Dahej, Tuna and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa and Dighi in Maharashtra) and five ports and terminals on the East coast of India (Dhamra in Odisha, Gangavaram, and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamilnadu), representing 24 per cent of the country's total port volume.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor