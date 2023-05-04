Cash logistics, security firm SIS' net profits up over 6 pc in FY23

New Delhi [India], May 4 : Cash logistics and security firm SIS Limited reported a net profit of Rs 346.5 crore in the just concluded financial year 2022-23, an increase of over 6 per cent year-on-year.

In 2021-22, the company's net profits were Rs 325.9 crore.

It released its earnings data for the fourth quarter and 2022-23 late Wednesday evening.

The revenue for the financial year 2022-23 was Rs 11,345.8 crore, a 12.8 per cent growth over the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated revenue for Q4 2022-23 was Rs 2,995.7 crore, up by 13.1 per cent year-on-year.

"All businesses continued to report strong revenue growth during the quarter signifying the continuation of the business and economic recovery in all segments where the Group operates," the company informed stock exchanges.

Segment-wise, its security solutions business in India posted revenue growth of 19.9 per cent over 2021-22. Cash Logistics also continued its strong revenue growth with a 38.3 per cent growth.

"Growth is back which is reflected in the revenue, coupled with steady q-o-q improvement in margins over the last couple of quarters. Consistent growth momentum would enable us to continue adding to our immense scale," said Rituraj Sinha, Group Managing Director, in the stock filing.

