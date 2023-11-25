Cashew nuts from India head to markets in Qatar, Malaysia, US, Bangladesh as APEDA drives global exports

New Delhi [India], November 25 : The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Development Authority (APEDA) orchestrated a significant initiative to propel India's cashew industry forward.

The body on Thursday celebrated the National Cashew Day.

According to a statement by The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, this milestone event witnessed the flagging off of cashew nut shipments to strategic destinations, including Bangladesh, Qatar, Malaysia, and the USA, aiming to fortify India's standing as a major global cashew exporter.

India, holds the second-largest share in the world's cashew nut production and export and plays a pivotal role in meeting the growing global demand for this nutritious and versatile commodity.

APEDA, under the Union Ministry of Commerce has been actively working to foster collaborations, explore new markets, and tackle challenges faced by the cashew industry.

After Cote d'Ivoire, India is as the second-largest producer and exporter of cashew nuts, contributing over 15 per cent to the global market.

The country's top export destinations include the UAE, the Netherlands, Japan, and Saudi Arabia. Key cashew-producing states in India, such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, actively contribute to the nation's cashew production.

The export focus primarily centres on cashew kernels, with additional quantities of cashew nut shell liquid and cardanol enriching India's global trade portfolio.

The United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands continue to be the primary export destinations, while APEDA is diligently working to diversify into untapped markets, including Japan, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Spain, Kuwait, Qatar, the USA, and various European countries, the official statement read.

In conjunction with National Cashew Day, APEDA, in collaboration with regional offices, orchestrated celebrations across seven states.

These programs, conducted in partnership with Cashew Associations, Exporters, and Stakeholders, provided a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and discussions on industry trends and challenges.

Abhishek Dev, Chairman of APEDA, addressed participants during these events, emphasizing the significance of engaging in meaningful discussions for the growth, production, and export strategies, and overcoming challenges faced by the cashew sector, according to the press release.

"Today, our various regional offices of APEDA have come together to not just celebrate but to engage in meaningful discussions on the growth trends, production, export strategies, and the challenges faced by the cashew sector," Dev said.

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by farmers, Abhishek Dev lauded their commitment to quality and sustainable farming practices.

The dedication of Indian farmers, he noted, has elevated industry standards and positioned the country as a significant player in the global market.

"Our dedicated farmers have played a crucial role in contributing to the increased production of cashews. Their commitment to quality and sustainable farming practices has not only elevated the industry standards but has also positioned us as key players in the global market", stated Abhishek Dev, underscoring the positive trajectory of India's cashew industry.

Since the inclusion of cashew nuts under APEDA's purview, the authority has actively engaged with stakeholders to address various challenges.

Modernization of processing facilities, improvements in logistics, ensuring quality, and navigating international competition have been focal points for industry transformation, read the press release.

The National Cashew Day event serves as a strategic platform to engage with stakeholders in all cashew-producing areas of the country.

APEDA expressed its commitment to intensify such initiatives to regain and strengthen India's position in the world cashew nut trade.

APEDA envisions intervening in the automation of the cashew industry, introducing training programs for professionals, implementing a traceability system, and forming partnerships for cashew-related information dissemination.

The authority aims to explore innovative methods, leverage technology, and strengthen trade relations to ensure that Indian cashew products reach every corner of the world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor