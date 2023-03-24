Casting Director Anil Goyal turns producer with Atrangi TV's Jaghanya Apradh

New Delhi [India], March 24 (/PNN): The GCC's are proliferating just like the OTT's especially post the lockdown phase in our country. Now, Atrangi TV is coming up with another new show titled Jaghanya APradh that will showcase the criminal side of the people we interact with on a daily basis and the workings of their dirty minds in a series of episodics.

Well, casting director l Goyal who is a known name as far as the TV industry is concerned, is all set to make his debut as a producer with Jaghanya Apradh.

Yes, you read that right. There have been constant ongoing shoots for the episodics and the show is slated to telecast on Atrangi TV in the first week of April 2023.

For the uninitiated, Atrangi Tv is a GEC that has shows produced by Endemol and other leading production houses. As the channel heads plan to expand its horizons many new shows are to be expected and we hope they keep the entertainment quotient high up in the face of the stiff competion from the other leading GECs.

We hope Goyal's Jaghanya Apradh really impresses audiences and the TRPs reach soaring heights.

