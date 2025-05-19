Casting Director Joe Returns to Marathi Cinema with “Aatli Batmee Phutli”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19:Celebrated casting director Joaquim Thoras—affectionately known as ‘Joe' within the film fraternity— returns to the cinematic spotlight with the much-anticipated Marathi feature film Aatli Batmee Phutli featuring Marathi Industry Stalwarts as Mohan Agashe, Rohini Hattangadi, Siddharth Jadhav, Pritam Kagne, Vijay Nigam, Bharat Ganeshpure, Anand Karekar and others.

With a career spanning over two decades and a portfolio that includes iconic films, over 2,000+ commercials, and a rich variety of digital content, Joe’s comeback to regional cinema is marked by energy, experimentation, and artistic precision.

Directed by the dynamic team of Vishal Gandhi and Jainesh Ijardar, Aatli Batmee Phutli is a bold, genre- bending narrative infused with social relevance and satirical humour. At its heart is a cast carefully curated by Joe —fresh, fearless, and finely tuned to the film's eccentric rhythm.



A Storied Journey in Casting Excellence

Joaquim Thoras (Joe) began his career in 1998, in production and was an assistant director until 2004, gaining valuable experience behind the scenes. In 2004, he transitioned into casting at UTV, where his sharp instincts and talent-first philosophy quickly earned him a strong reputation. By 2006, he joined Mad Films, becoming known for discovering and nurturing new faces. Since 2008, he has been freelancing and has established himself as one of the most sought-after casting professionals in the Indian film and advertising industry.

Joe has worked alongside some of the most respected filmmakers in the country, including R. Balki, Gauri Shinde, and Nikhil Advani. His casting choices have helped launch multiple successful acting careers and have added an authentic, often unpredictable edge to both mainstream and indie narratives.

“Aatli Batmee Phutli” challenged me in the best way,” says Joe. “It's one of those rare films that demanded a completely original approach—new faces, unconventional screen tests, and a deep dive into regional nuances. I haven't felt this creatively charged in years.”

Championing Marathi Cinema with a Global Outlook

Marathi cinema has been at the forefront of storytelling innovation in India, and Aatli Batmee Phutli is poised to continue that tradition. Joe’s involvement in the project not only underscores the film's ambition but also signals a shift where top talent from Hindi cinema and the digital world are embracing regional narratives with renewed enthusiasm.

The casting process involved extensive scouting across Maharashtra, acting workshops, and auditions designed to bring out the emotional and comic timing required by the script. The result is a cast that represents the pulse of today's Marathi-speaking youth while still staying rooted in the cultural vibrancy of the region.

“Joe doesn't just cast actors—he assembles forces of nature,” says co-director Vishal Gandhi. “The performances we've captured on camera are electric, and that's entirely due to the ensemble Joe has built from the ground up.”

A Film to Watch Out For

As anticipation builds for Aatli Batmee Phutli, the industry is taking note of Joe’s return to long-format storytelling. With his distinctive blend of intuition, professionalism, and artistic courage, Joe continues to shape the landscape of Indian cinema—one role at a time

