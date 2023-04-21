Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (/PNN): Catalyst Entertainment, a leading Production House & Event Management Company, successfully orgzed the first season of Indian Pride Walk (IPW) & Indian Excellence Award (IEA) on 9th April 2023. The event was held in Mumbai and witnessed an array of dazzling performances, beauty pageant rounds, awards, and felicitations, showcasing the talent and excellence of Indian women.

The event started with the singing of the National Anthem, setting the tone for the evening. The event was orgzed and founded by Habib Hasim Mithiborwala, with Dr Snehlata Gedam serving as the co-orgzer, Powered by The Habib Show. The event was hosted by the charismatic Simran Ahuja, who kept the audience engaged throughout the evening.

The event featured four classical dance performances by Aruna Panchal, Namrata Raut, and their group, which enthralled the audience with their graceful moves. The beauty pageant round saw the contestants showcasing their talent and poise, followed by the title holders round, where the winners of various pageants displayed their prowess with props. The fashion runway round and the Q&A session added to the excitement of the event.

The event also honoured esteemed jury members, including Pooja Misra (Big Boss fame), Sangita Alshi (Groomer), Ritu Goel (Fashion Partner) & Krishna Khandelwal.

The grand event also acknowledged the contribution of media partners, including Times Applaud, Akhilesh Singh and Ashish Tiwari. The event was supported by various partners, including Hemali Shah, Chand Seth (CMD-SOS NITELIFE), Prem Gada (Presha Creation), Murtuza Patel, Zahir Patel, Priyanka Raut, Shaeer Aata (Jamil Khokar) and Rehan Sayyed (Show Choreographer), Bucket Of Iideas, Shamim Dhamasker, Afsana Khan, Nikhil Pandya Photography, Ugam Kudiya, Prabhu Solanki, Regrow Biosciences, Mahesh Nene, Ratish Tawde, Sanjay Joshi, Kapilesh Singh, Kiran Gol & Silk Route Lounge.

The event also saw the felicitation of the Models who graced the Fashion Runway, including Natasha Gracious, Komal Dubey, Shigy, Aarti Sonawane, Srilatha Mehta, Dr Anjulika, Vaishali Chavan, Prajakta Choudhary, Muskaan Gupta, Zuveriya Attarwala and Anju Gupta. Besides, entertaining performances by Orgzer Habib Mithiborwala along with VIP comedian, left the audience in splits with their humour and wit. Audience also loved the songs - Sareaam Mohabbat & Rab Kho Gaya produced by Habib Mithiborwala (Catalyst Entertainment) which were screened during the event.

The awards segment saw the recognition of various partners - Kishore Films (Film Partner- Karishma Kishore & Akshat Joshi), Aameer Tarique, Dr Prashant Gedam, Dr Kapil Rathi, Imran G, Sahil Saini(Bombay FilmFame Magazine), Iqbaal Rizzvi, Jeet Mallviya, Dr Pallavi(Skin Partner) and Dr Shaista Kazi.

The event also celebrated the winners of the beauty pageant, including Aarya Panhale as the Miss category winner, Ameeta Panchal as the Mrs. category winner, Kusum Singh as the 1st runner up in the Miss category, and Ulka Sawant as the 1st runner up in the Mrs. category. Other subtitle holders of the beauty pageant were Annu Singh, Vishakha Petkar, Anushka Salunke, Sanjana Parabh, Lavanya Dasari and Snehal Nunes.

Next, the event saw the Felicitation and Title Holder's Walk

Dolphin Dubey - Face of Indian Pride Walk, Brand Ambassador of IPW(Beauty Pageant) - Priyanka Chheda, Brand Ambassador of IPW(Fashion Runway) - Anjali Kola Porje, Show Stopper of IPW(Beauty Pageant) - Sutapa Goswami, Queen of IPW - Sheetal Parkar, Princess of IPW - Smiral Dongre, Miss International of IPW - Shona SK, Miss Glamorous of IPW- Bhagyashree Pujari, Miss Classic of IPW - Bebo Kakkad, Beauty with Brains of IPW - Dr Vaishali Changole, Show Stopper of IPW(Fashion Runway) - Dr Prajakta Kirange, Show Opener of IPW - Sujata Sr & Mr Warrior of IPW- Hrishikesh Deshmukh.

The event came to a grand conclusion with a spectacular awards ceremony- Indian Excellence Award, felicitating the esteemed Chief Guest, Mr. Rahul Gupta, State Executive Member of BJP (Uttar Pradesh). The winners of the beauty pageant, along with the title holders and renowned celebrities, were felicitated on stage by notable personalities including Vaishnavi MacDonald, the iconic actress best known for her show "Shaktimaan" & film - "Laadla", VIP who received the award for Best Debut as Actor for his song "Mumbai Chi Kolin Bai" produced by Catalyst Entertainment.

The event also recognized the talents of Vaquar Shaikh known for his performances in TV shows like "Heena", "Qubool Hai", Hetal Yadav, known for her role in the show "Barristor Babu", Urvashi Upadhyay, known for her outstanding negative performances in shows like "Ek Ghar Banaunga" & Simran Ahuja as International Celebrity Anchor.

Season 1 of Indian Pride Walk & Indian Excellence Award concluded with a group photo. It was a night to remember, celebrating the beauty, talent, and achievements of the remarkable individuals who have made their mark in the world of fashion and entertainment. Actor, Producer and Orgzer Habib Hasim Mithiborwala now seems to be enthralled as he prepares for Season 2 with all the more preparation.

Event supported by Prominent digital portal Times Applaud

