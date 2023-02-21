"Caz Brain Business Awards acknowledge achievements of Leading Industry Players on 19th Feb at The HSR Club, Bangalore. Trends #5 on twitter"

News Correspondent Krishna witnessed an outstanding success and recognition of exceptional MSMEs in India at The CAZ Brain Business Excellence Awards held on February 19th, 2023 at The HSR Club in Bangalore. The event was trending top 5 on Twitter, highlighting the enthusiasm and appreciation among the public for the exceptional businesses that were celebrated at the ceremony.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed chief guests, M. Satish Reddy MLA and Praful Billore founder MBA Chaiwala. The event also had the presence of notable guests, including Architect Neha Chopra, English Connection Team, and Kishore Reddy, who added to the charm of the awards ceremony.

The event was powered by House of Delici, Rvieo, GMS Aviation Training Institute, Propartyghar & New Arch Studio.

The awards were presented in several categories, including innovation, growth, sustainability, and social responsibility.

Weda has been awarded the Women Entrepreneur Of The Year, while RVIEO has been named the Promising Business Of The Year Towards Real Estate. Architect Neha Chopra has been recognized as the Best Architect & Interior Designer, and Empowered Minds Edu Solutions LLP has been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

ThinkNEXT Technologies Private Limited has been awarded the Best Digital Marketing and Industrial Training Company of the Year, and Dr Narayan Chandra Shekhar has been recognized as the Professional Entrepreneur Of The Year. Banashankari Chemicals Group of Companies has been awarded the Best Sustainable & Innovative Product Of The Year, while Sayed Imran has been named the Leading Entrepreneur Of The Year.

English Connection has been recognized as the Top English Trainer, while Ecochariot Deliverystar Pvt Ltd has been awarded the Promising Business Of The Year Towards Service Sector. House of Delici has been named the Leading Entrepreneur Of The Year Towards Hospitality, and Manju Edu.Tech Dreams Coaching has been recognized for Outstanding Performance Towards Edu.Tech Sector.

Begusarai Central School has been named the Top Most School Of The Year, while V-KIRANA HERBALS has been awarded the Young Entrepreneur of the year. GMS Aviation Training Institute has been recognized as the Top Rated Aviation Training Institute In Bangalore, and Restrosol Hospitality & Friends Pvt Ltd has been named the Emerging Start-up Of Year.

Bite First Crunchy Chicken (BiteFC) has been recognized as the Emerging Company Of The Year, while Nawab-e-Paan has been named the Brand Of Year In Food Industry. VCT Solution has been awarded for Outstanding Performance towards IT sector, and Adwita Keshari (Adi) has been named the Google Translator.

Coodle has been recognized as the Best Social and environmental impact start-up, while A Cake Factory has been named the Company Of The Year. Yashah Media has been awarded the Best Digital Marketing Agency, and Page3artist has been named the Top Company in Entertainment Sector.

Shopinfinite has been named the Emerging Start-Up of the Year, while Radhika Vaishnav has been recognized as the Business Leader Of The Year. Image Station has been named the Promising Business Of The Year, and OLWIN INTERNATIONAL PVT LTD has been named the Fastest Growing Company.

Tutort Academy has been awarded the Education Excellence Award, and Propartyghar has been recognized as the Innovative Business Of The Year Service Sector. Otter The Nature School has been named the Top Kids School of the year in Bangalore, while Privlage AA Food Wala Pvt Ltd. - Megha Singh has been awarded for their contribution in the food industry.

Vishwanand Srivastava & Biyas Mukherjee, the CEO of the CAZ Brain, said, "The MSME & start-up sector is the backbone of the Indian economy, and it is crucial that we recognize and celebrate the achievements of these businesses. The winners of this year's awards have demonstrated exceptional performance in their respective fields, and they serve as an inspiration to other MSMEs / Startups across the country." https://cazbraingroup.com/

Overall, the CAZ Brain Business Excellence Awards proved to be a grand success, and the winners deserved appreciation for their exceptional performance in the MSME sector. The event served as a testament to the vital role played by small businesses in driving India's economic growth and prosperity.

