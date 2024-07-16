Ceinsys Tech enhances its GIS services portfolio in the US market via an asset purchase of Virtual Tours, LLC

PRNewswire

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: Ceinsys Tech Ltd, a leading Geospatial, Mobility Engineering, and Enterprise solutions provider on July 13th, 2024, announced the signing of the definitive asset purchase agreement with Virtual Tours, LLC (VTS), USA.

VTS was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Brighton, Michigan. The VTS team specializes in bringing cutting edge 3D LiDAR scanning, imaging, and data processing technologies and workflows to customers in Telecom, Utilities and other Infrastructure segments by having developed a world class capture operations team with a nationwide network of 3D capture professionals, drone pilots, and data experts.

Ceinsys Tech Ltd is a CMMI Level 5 V2.0 appraised company & forms an integral part of the large conglomerate, Meghe Group of Institutions. The company operates globally with 12 offices across three continents and has a dedicated team of over 1000 employees, serving diverse clients. Its strategy is to expand its global presence while strengthening its core competencies across geographies.

At a global level, the booming Geospatial Industry driven by digital transformation trends presents an immense potential for tech-based GIS solutions. Eyeing its access to this space Ceinsys made this strategic move of investing in VTS. This step will enable Ceinsys to tap into the transformative potential of GIS & will offer several strategic benefits.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sagar Meghe, Chairman, Ceinsys said, "In line with our philosophy of Enhancing Possibilities, we have taken this step of expanding our presence in the US region through this deal. We intend to utilize VTS expertise to target the infrastructure digitizing market, which is rapidly growing due to the need for efficient asset management, predictive maintenance, and infrastructure performance optimization."

VTS CEO John Chwalibog said: "Joining Ceinsys gives our team a tremendous opportunity to scale up and leverage our core competencies for the execution of multiple programs targeted in the US and beyond. Thanks to this partnership, our staff will be able to work with Ceinsys' cross-functional and interdisciplinary teams allowing us to target customers in new markets while being able to provide our current clients more flexibility and additional subject matter expertise."

