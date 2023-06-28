Celebal Technologies recognized as the winner of 2023 Microsoft AI Partner of the Year

India PR Distribution

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 28: Celebal Technologies today announced it has won 2023 Microsoft AI Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Expressing gratitude on receiving the award, Anirudh Kala, CEO and Co-founder of Celebal Technologies said, "Winning the 2023 Microsoft AI Partner of the Year Award is a momentous achievement for Celebal Technologies. We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in the industry for our pioneering work in leveraging GPT/OpenAI, NLP, and other cutting-edge AI solutions. This Award reaffirms our commitment to driving the AI revolution and delivering innovative solutions to our clients. I am immensely proud of our team's achievements and excited about the future as we continue to shape the world of AI."

Highlighting the company's vision of advancing AI technology, Anupam Gupta, Co-founder, and President, Celebal Technologies, said, "The recognition of Celebal Technologies as the 2023 Microsoft AI Partner of the Year Award winner is an exemplary testament to our unwavering dedication and groundbreaking advancements in leveraging Open AI for industry-specific efficiency. As pioneers of SAP Extend and Innovate on Azure and avid adopters of Microsoft Technology solutions, we have harnessed a unique leverage that positions us at the forefront of innovation. With this monumental achievement, we are propelling ourselves to new heights, driving disruptive change, and reshaping the landscape of AI-enabled efficiency."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

Celebal Technologies was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Artificial Intelligence. The award acknowledges Celebal's commitment to delivering impactful solutions by leveraging Microsoft's platform and celebrates their deep expertise in Industry solutions on Open AI, encompassing a diverse range of innovative applications.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what's possible with the Microsoft Cloud."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement.

The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners.

