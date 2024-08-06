Celebrate Raksha Bandhan in Style: 8 Stunning Outfits from Nykaa Fashion to Inspire Your Festive Look

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: Rakshabandhan, a celebration of the cherished bond between siblings, is just around the corner, and Nykaa Fashion is here to ensure you look your best for the festivities. With a curated selection of top styles, Nykaa Fashion presents the ultimate dress guide for Rakhi, featuring ten standout brands that promise to make you shine on this special occasion.

1. Light Blue Cotton Silk Block Printed Slim Fit Kurta: From elegant sarees to classic kurtas, the outfit choices are endless for a traditional Raksha Bandhan celebration. Designed with a charming Hand Block Print and a timeless Round Neck Placket, this blue kurta embodies everyday luxury.When you're perplexed, an embroidered kurta piece goes a long way and this design from Fab India is an easy breezy no-brainer.

2. Ada Brown Kurta: Opting for a beautiful blend of contemporary styles and a minimal colour palette, browns and nudes are the season's biggest must-haves and this tie-dye print bandhani cotton kurta set, paired with matching pants and beautifully embroidered doriya dupatta from Gulabo Jaipur is a fuss-free pick which transitions seamlessly from family lunches to cocktails with cousins.

3. Purple Silk Blend Embroidered Anarkali Kurta set: A piece that brings together traditional and contemporary designs with beautiful handiwork and fusion silhouettes. This deep purple set adorned with intricate details and vibrant colors from Libas is perfect for the festive occasion.

4. Lapiz Blue Bandhani Printed Anarkali Kurta Set: Dive into the festive spirit with vibrant ethnic wear. Perfect for those looking to blend conventional cuts with a modern twist, flowy kurta sets and maxi dresses are ideal for Raksha Bandhan celebrations. This blue bandhani Anarkali features an Overlapped Round Neckline With A Keyhole Pattern, defining The Shoulder Area With Lace Detailing. Inspired By The Regal Shades Of Lapiz Lazuli And Handcrafted To Perfection, this royal blue anarkali set from NUD is a win-win piece.

5. Solid A Line Cotton Lurex Red Kurta Set: Love yourself some montone magic, opt for minimal tones and conventional styles from Likha. This deep red kurta set from Likha defines elegance with clean silhouettes and its simplistic design. The sets are fresh hued, breezy and make for a perfect fuss-free festive look.

6. Pink Signature Printed Ruched Kaftan: For the fashion queens and trend lovers, Gajra Gang always comes through with the hottest styles of the season. Float through the Rakhi celebrations in this pink Digital Floral print with sequin and lace embellished neckline kaftan from the Rishi & Vibhuti x Gajra Gang collection to make a ravishing appearance and make everyone stop and do a double take.

7. Multi Color Printed Kurta: This Rakhi, add colour to your celebrations with this multicolour chic kurta from Kisah. With a mandarin collar and stylish design, this piece is destined to be an all-time favourite.

8. Cowl-Draped Asymmetric Kurta: Breezy to carry and yet contemporary enough to make a statement, this black cowl draped kurta from Abhishti is just the piece you need to make a stylish statement at this year's Rakhi celebrations.

