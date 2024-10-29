Celebrate The Festive Style with Lifestyle's All-new Collection

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 29: Lifestyle, India's leading fashion destination, is excited to unveil its exclusive festive collection for the season, set to bring a fresh burst of style and sophistication to your festive moments.

Lifestyle's new Festive collection has something for everyone. From the timeless appeal of traditional and fusion ethnic wear to the sleek glamour of contemporary western styles, this collection blends elegance and chic effortlessly. With reimagined kurta sets, modern silhouettes, bold colors, and stunning patterns, the collection offers a stylish take on festive fashion.

The Festive Edit

Womenswear:

The women's festive collection presents a range of elegant ethnic wear options adorned with intricate patterns and surreal hues. Drawing inspiration from florals & botanicals, these easy-to-wear kurtas & sets are perfect for daytime celebrations. For those seeking traditional yet modern aesthetics, the collection offers contemporary block-prints, ajrakh-inspired patterns, embellished designs in exquisite silhouettes like anarkali, straight-fits, kurta sets, perfect choice for joyous celebrations.

For those craving a modern edge, the festive collection offers stunning western wear. Featuring dazzling gold and platinum dresses and stylish tops, these pieces will bring a touch of glamour to the festive wardrobe.

Menswear:

The men's collection effortlessly merges classic tradition with modern flair, offering a sleek range of kurtas and jackets.

The kurta selection showcases a vibrant color palette, enhanced by contemporary patterns & intricate embroidery. For those seeking a touch of glamour, options like chikankari, digital prints and Day-festive kurtas are a perfect choice. In addition to kurtas, the jacket range perfectly complements the festive attire. Add a stylish sparkle in reversible jacquard designs, shimmering solid colours, or embroidered patterns for a statement look.

For a modern twist on festive dressing, the collection of ceremonial suits & blazers paired with printed shirts offers for a standout look at any special event.

This festive season, surprise loved ones with a gift they'll treasure. Explore from the handpicked selection of watches, sunglasses, and fragrances for the special present that blends style and sentiment.

And there's more. Dive into the realm of makeup & skincare and glam up the festive looks with exciting offers on leading beauty brands. Enjoy complimentary makeover sessions offered by top beauty brands to ace those makeup trends.

Speaking on the collection, Ms. Rohini Haldea, Assistant Vice President & Head of Marketing at Lifestyle, said, "We are delighted to unveil our much-awaited Festive Collection, a stunning mix of vivid colors and contemporary designs, crafted to inspire fashion lovers to embrace the festive magic in style. This collection offers something for everyone, and we invite our customers to explore it both in-store and online to find the perfect outfit that will elevate their festive celebrations."

Shoppers can also enjoy exciting offers this festive season. Shop for Rs.5000 and get an exciting Rs.1000 voucher and 10% instant discount with SBI credit cards. *T&C apply.

About Lifestyle:

Lifestyle is India's leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate - The Landmark Group, Lifestyle brings multiple categories including men, women and kids' apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories, and beauty under the convenience of a single roof. Lifestyle provides seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true omnichannel experience with its online store lifestylestores.com. The company is recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including Most Admired Fashion Retail Destination of the Year at Images Fashion Awards for 5 consecutive years; No. 1 India's Best Company to Work for in the retail industry for 2 consecutive years and Top 10 Best companies to Work for in India in 2015 - Great Places to Work Institute®. Currently, Lifestyle has a network of over 120 stores, in over 57 cities and delivers to over 19000 pin codes. Lifestyle is a true omni-channel player with its online store www.lifestylestores.com.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiEeCTznsaA

