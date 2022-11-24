Celebrated Physiotherapist and Naturopathist Dr Surabhi Dhanwala Gets Featured in Femina Fab 40 2022 List

New Delhi (India), November 24: Adding another feather to her cap, Pune-based celebrated Physiotherapist and Naturopathist Dr Surabhi Dhanwala has made it to the list of Femina’s ‘Fab 40 of 2022’. The November issue features the names of some amazing women personalities who have marched ahead and carved new paths for themselves and others.

India’s leading women’s magazine, Femina has always been at the forefront of putting the spotlight on extraordinary Indian women, who have held their heads high, and inspired millions with their work and struggles. Like every year, the 63rd anniversary 2022 issue of the magazine has once again highlighted the achievements of women across fields including healthcare, art and culture, sports, business, education, media, fashion, and more in its Fab 40 issue.

It is a dream come true moment for Dr Surabhi who is also known as the lady with Magical Hands. To get recognition alongside such incredible names like President of India Droupadi Murmu, 94-year-old athlete Bhagwani Devi Dagar, boxer Nikhat Zareen, 16-year-old judoka Linthoi Chanambam, Priyanka Chopra, Nita Ambani, and others, is a goosebumps moment, for the renowned Physiotherapist and Naturopathist. The magazine has covered these exceptional leaders’ stories and their achievements in detail.

Exploring the story of Dr Surabhi, it says that she had healed patients without any operations who are advised for surgeries for Knee or Hip Replacement, Nerve Root Compression, Frozen Shoulders, digestive track problems, metabolic system disorder, Prolepses, Joint stiffness and dislocation, paralysis, etc. The woman doctor has a set of records in recovering patients from Diabetic Neuropathy and Peripheral Neuropathy.

Additionally, she encourages them to be mentally fit and rejuvenate their lives towards better living. With a rich medical experience of over 18 years, Dr SURABHI is said to be genetically inborn with ancestral knowledge & magical hands. It is said about Dr Surabhi that she can accurately diagnose the stiff portion or the pain area trigger point can be diagnosed by her easily with single manual touch without any help from machinery.

Her self-designed methods and treatment techniques are a fusion of traditional with modem techniques which the expert has passionately learned from all corners of the world.

The famous doctor has successfully treated thousands of underprivileged patients along with many celebrities like the Honourable Former President of India, Mrs Pratibhatai Patil, many IAS and IPS officers, and international players. HNIs Etc. Dr Surabhi Dhanwala is also the founder of a Clinical Care and therapy centres- Dhanwala Naturo & Physio Care at Pune and Dehradun.

The stories on the esteemed physiotherapist and others in the FAB 40 LIST are quite galvanizing and a must-read for all. People like Dr Surabhi will surely encourage the next generation to dream bigger and better. Website – www.dhanwala.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor