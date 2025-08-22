Celebrating 7 Years of Digital Jockey and 2 Years of gOutbound: Building a Stronger Future in Sales Outsourcing

VMPL

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], August 22: Digital Jockey, a pioneering name in outsourced sales operations, proudly marks its seventh anniversary this year, while its sister venture, gOutbound, celebrates two years of rapid growth. Together, these milestones are being commemorated on the company's Foundation Day, reflecting a journey of resilience, innovation, and measurable impact in the global sales outsourcing industry.

Founded in 2018, Digital Jockey has grown steadily from a homegrown sales outsourcing agency into a trusted international partner. Specialising in cold calling, appointment setting, and outsourced sales operations, the company has extended its presence from India to the UAE and the USA. Today, it boasts a strong team of 30+ telecallers who consistently deliver ROI-driven campaigns to clients across diverse sectors.

A key milestone in the company's journey was the launch of Digital Jockey 2.0, a niche-focused, meeting-based lead generation model. This sharpened approach now serves industries such as healthcare, education, real estate, and IT SaaS, enabling the company to deliver highly targeted outcomes. With this evolution, Digital Jockey positioned itself as a specialised partner for organisations looking for customised outreach solutions that go beyond traditional calling.

In 2025, the company opened a new growth chapter by introducing its franchise model, beginning with the first franchise in Ranchi, followed by two in Jamshedpur. Currently, Digital Jockey is in advanced discussions to collaborate on franchise expansions in Delhi and Hyderabad. Staying true to its mission and tagline "Your Business is Our Responsibility", Digital Jockey continues to simplify outreach and appointment setting, putting business growth directly at clients' fingertips.

Launched in 2023, gOutbound was conceptualised as a tech-driven freelancer marketplace, often referred to as the Uber of telecalling. In just two years, the platform has scaled to over 15,000 freelancers and 10,000 employers, making it one of the fastest-growing ecosystems for remote sales.

What sets gOutbound apart is not only its ability to connect employers with skilled telecallers but also its integrated features. Employers gain access to built-in CRM tools and dialer subscriptions, ensuring seamless campaign execution from start to finish. Looking ahead, gOutbound is preparing for the future with AI-powered callers that can complement or even replace human telecallers. This innovation promises scalability, cost-efficiency, and flexibility for businesses, offering a new dimension to outreach campaigns.

"With Digital Jockey and gOutbound, our journey has always been about resilience, innovation, and trust. As we celebrate 7 years and 2 years respectively, our vision is clear, to empower businesses with measurable growth while creating opportunities for people and embracing the future of AI in sales outsourcing." - Azhar Hussain, Founder & CEO

With a bold vision of reaching 500,000 employers and 600,000 telecallers, gOutbound is on a mission to redefine remote sales outsourcing by combining the best of human talent with AI-driven innovation.

The Foundation Day celebration highlights the achievements of both ventures, which together are building a 360° ecosystem in remote sales outsourcing. While Digital Jockey focuses on agency and franchise-led growth, gOutbound represents the tech-enabled marketplace model with AI at its core. Together, they are creating opportunities for businesses, individuals, and freelancers while driving measurable outcomes across industries.

This combined journey reflects a commitment to client success, innovation, and sustainable growth. Both Digital Jockey and gOutbound have demonstrated that sales outsourcing is not just about making calls but about building systems that empower businesses, unlock opportunities, and drive consistent results.

As the leadership of the company emphasised during the celebrations, these milestones are not just markers of time but affirmations of hard work, trust, and ambition for the future. Positioned strongly in both human-led and AI-powered telecalling, Digital Jockey and gOutbound are now set to establish themselves as leading players in the global sales outsourcing landscape.

