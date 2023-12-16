Celebrating Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s 10th Big Screen Reunion, NH Studioz Unveils ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16: In a move that underscores its innovative spirit in the Indian film industry, NH Studioz proudly announces the release of its latest cinematic venture, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!’. Slated for release on 26th April 2024, this film marks a new chapter in the studio’s illustrious journey of crafting compelling stories for a global audience. This landmark film, directed by the acclaimed Neeraj Pandey, known for his exceptional storytelling in hits like ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Special 26’, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and many others, embarks on a new chapter in NH Studioz’s journey of delivering globally appreciated stories.

“Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha! is more than just a film; it’s a culmination of our passion for creating narratives that not only entertain but also resonate on a deeper level,” says Shreyans Hirawat, Director, NH Studioz. “Under the masterful direction of Neeraj Pandey, this film embodies our philosophy of pushing the boundaries of conventional cinema and offering something truly unique to our audience.”

With a storied history of producing and distributing a diverse range of cinematic experiences, from the critically acclaimed movies to commercial breakthroughs, NH Studioz continues to redefine the landscape of Indian cinema. This latest production, featuring the stellar duo Ajay Devgn and Tabu in their 10th film collaboration, is set to captivate audiences with its blend of emotional depth and cinematic excellence.

The film’s journey, traversing the timespan from 2002 to 2023, reflects NH Studioz’s commitment to storytelling that transcends time and genre. Complemented by a soulful soundtrack from the acclaimed M. M Kreem, the film is poised to be a sensory feast, drawing viewers into its rich tapestry of emotions and experiences.

With expertise in content syndication, coupled with its vast library of over 2500+ Bollywood and regional titles, NH Studioz in association with Mangal Murti Films, ensures that ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!’ will not only be a theatrical success but also a significant addition to the studio’s expansive content offering.

“We are excited to share this film with the world and are confident that it will leave a lasting impact on the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere,” concludes Hirawat.

