Celebrating Excellence: India Excellence Awards 2023 Honors Remarkable Achievements at Dazzling Award Ceremony

New Delhi [India], August 21: Brands Connect organized the second edition of India Excellence Awards in New Delhi on August 12, 2023 at Welcomhotel ITC Dwarka in New Delhi. This ceremony recognized the efforts made by organizations, entrepreneurs, and professionals from the Service, Education, Healthcare, Beauty, Technology, Wellness, Real Estate, and Construction sectors. Versatile Actor and model Divya Dutta graced the ceremony as the chief guest.

The award ceremony felicitated organizations and professionals from all over India on the basis of their product & service quality, pricing, marketing strategies and leadership position in the industry/market segment/geography, dedication to customer satisfaction, entrepreneur initiatives, exemplary business practices, business growth etc. Divya Dutta was greeted by Guest of Honor Anil Singh, leading entrepreneur and Social Worker and Amit Bajaj, Head of IT for LG Electronics - Pune Operations.

The gala event also witnessed a launch of "Smart Branding for SMEs" by Divya Dutta. The book is authored by S K Sahu, Chairman WBR Corp UK Limited, a branding genius with 25 years of experience and a knack for creating exceptional branding strategies for SMEs.

According to Divya Dutta, "Entrepreneurs, professionals, education and real estate institutions and small and medium enterprises are playing an important role in employment generation and overall growth and development of the country.”

Some of the key winners at the ceremony included names like:

Prof. Dr A V Srinivasan, Shuddhi Wellness Clinics & HIIMS Hospital, TECHON LED (A unit of AB Sales), Sashi Kapoor Narayan, Dr Debasish Biswas, Nandiki Gangadhar Reddy, Amita Marwah, CCIT, Sarat Chandra IAS Academy, RSS Metals, AKY Innovative Builders LLP, Crypque Private Limited, Gujju Immigration and Visa Services, Gopal Sharma, Pariivartan Institute, Abhishek Sihag, and Vivek Chawla Studio.

"Winning an award is extremely motivating for the organizations as well as its employees and forces them to do even better as they have a reputation to live up to, effectively enabling them at rise to match the international standards,” said S Gupta, Director Brands Connect.

