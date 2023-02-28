Celebrating Excellence: Indian Icon Awards 2023 honour industry leaders and talented entrepreneurs

Pride India Awards, one of India's most prominent award platforms dedicated to recognising and promoting professionals from diverse business sectors, hosted India's most significant awards event of the year, The Indian Icon Awards 2023, at Bangalore today. With over 60 winners, 7000 nominations and 20+ sponsors and partners, the awards aim to provide businesses and individuals with an opportunity to gain recognition on an ideal platform. As the Chief Guest of the award this year, the dazzling Pooja Hegde presented the awards at the Shangri-La Bangalore.

"I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to be a part of the first edition of the India Icon Awards and to celebrate the achievements of so many talented and hardworking professionals from different sectors," said Pooja Hegde, a popular Indian actress.

"Celebrating the accomplishments of entrepreneurs and businesses has been especially meaningful to me as I know first-hand the challenges of pursuing one's passions and dreams. The dedication, resilience and creativity it takes to build and grow a successful enterprise, are admirable. It has been a privilege to recognise these exceptional individuals and companies, and I hope their achievements inspire others to pursue their own ambitions," said Vinay Kumar, Founder of Pride India Awards.

All businesses, organisations, and individuals worldwide from various sectors were eligible to nominate themselves to compete and showcase with the prestigious leaders in the industry. The nomination process was simple and hassle-free, with fair and impartial jury evaluation.

The Award Winners

Revathi Kamath - Indian Iconic Changemaker of the year

Jyothi Malik - Indian Iconic Celebrity Manager of the year

BHIVE - Co-Workspace of the Year

Prabhat Verma - Merck Life Sciences - Outstanding Leader Of the year

Moksha Kalyanram Abhiramula - Dispute Resolution Hub

Maannse Bagla and Varun Bagla - Mini Films Private Limited

Sunil Shejwadkar - Yashneel Developers

Ashwit Thali - Ambaji Warehousing Solution

Bhavya Gowda - Influencer of The Year

Lathashree Kempegowda - Best Dietician and Heath Coach in Bangaluru

Chandrappa B C - Ebenus Design Solutions Private Limited

Jayaram D R - Pro-TEAM Solutions Private Limited

Prameela Prasad- Preventia Wellness

H. Rahman - Matrix Tiling Solutions

Chitra Karunanidhi - Women Personality of the Year

Balakrishnan R and Yogalakshmi Sundaram- Basilic Fly Studio Pvt. Ltd.

Appalla Saikiran - SCOPE

Mohammed Arshad Ghole - The MAG Store

Madhava Reddy Yatham - RIFTI

Asma Arif- Abayat

Mozes David Gadker- Ontogen Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Mahesh Chandra Agarwal and Ishaan Agarwal - Holiday Regency

Priyanka Biswas - Hair Speak Family Salon

Siddeswar Manoj - Visaka Industries Ltd.

Sneha Abraham Sehgal - Impactful Entrepreneur of the Year in Sports

Bhanu Sai Prathap - Mouri Tech Company

Vineet Tewari - Rucards

Himanshu Zambre - Himanshu Construction

Anuroop M - Avench Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Bhaskar Enaganti - SociallyGood

Dr Kshama Kulhalli - Ghatge Patil Industries Ltd.

Sivaprakash R - IElektron Technologies Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Arun Jegadeesh Regunatham Leela - Excellence in Contribution to IT Services

Dr Prabakaran Regunathan Leela - Contribution to Finance Management and Social Empowerment

Sravan Kumar Maddela and Pavan Kumar Manthravadhi - Scichip Robotics Private Limited

Shivesh Anand - Infinty Mutual fund & SIP

Rishika Kancharlapalli - Manchi Baphe

James Kanikaraj and Joy Raj - Growing Spaces

Sanketh Kumar K M - Whynew.in

Kiruthika Annadurai and Gowthama Kannan - Croyez Immigration Service Pvt. Ltd.

Vishal Yadav - ZealSoft Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Smita Rathore - Astute Venture

Dr Karthik Rathod and Pooja - Pigment Plus

M Reena Padmini - Precision Tapes and Sealants

Vinutha Rao and Karthik C - Imarticus Learning Pvt. Ltd.

Terenyak Maria Mikhailovna - Migratz Services Pvt. Ltd.

Kurapati Neelima - Excellence Contribution into Digital Strategies

Urvashi Sharma - Saint Gobain - Excellence into Human Resources

Mashood N A - Drops Luxury Bathware

Muthupandy Nadar and Ms. Saranya Muralidharan - Maclareen Consulting India Pvt. Ltd.

Dr Mir Anwar Mohiuddin - IRS Deputy Commissioner Customs Hyd- Best Social worker of the year

Vince M Jose - Coreyo

Dhavan Soha - Flamingo Celebrities World Pvt. Ltd.

K Nagarjuna - Annam Tours and Travels Pvt. Ltd.

Suresh Jain - Avira Diamonds

Keshav K Singh - Yuva Biosciences

Manish Purohith - Una Vida Productions Wedding Planner

Mansoor Ahamed - ATTIITUDE - Fashion Brand of the Year

O3 Events - Event Management company of the year

Artist Connect - Best Artist Management Company of the year

Digital academy360 - Best Digital academy platform

Myniwa - Fastest growing Ecommerce Brand

Creed Entertainment - Lifestyle Luxury Brand Management

Seher Band - Pop Band of the Year

Bikash Sunar - Most Promising Artist of the year

Sky Wave Aviation - Aviation Technical Consultancy

Rohit Murthy - AKB Group

Vittal Shetty and Bhasker Rao - Puranpoli Ghar

Nikhil Gonsalves - Ingo E Bike

Lakshmi Shruti Settipalli - Ecoverse

Medical Palliative Clowning - Brave Hearts of the Year

Pride Hotel - Star Business Hotel of the Year

Sharvani Group - Best PR House of the Year

The Event was sponsored by "Sandpiper Visas and Immigration"

The Event Partner O3 Events and Entertainment Media Pvt. Ltd.

