Celebrating innovation & maker culture at riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar’s Maker Mela – Asia’s Largest Platform for Makers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: Research Innovation Incubation Design Laboratory Foundation (riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar) introduces an opportunity for grassroots makers to be part of its annual flagship event Maker Mela. Maker Mela aims to accelerate the Maker Movement in India and create a global community of Makers. The 9th edition of Maker Mela is scheduled from February 12th to 14th, 2024 at Somaiya Vidyavihar in Mumbai, India.

Makers and innovators are invited to join the thriving community where they can not only connect with like-minded enthusiasts but also have the exclusive opportunity to showcase their groundbreaking innovations and creative projects in a collaborative and inspiring environment at makermela.com

In the past 8 editions, projects from over 850 makers across 25 countries participated at Maker Mela event, among which 350 makers have been showcased on the Maker Mela community platform (makermela.com), attracting an viewership of around 104,000 from over 105 countries, including 1000+ cities globally. From water and soil-friendly cleaning products to assistive oral care devices and handmade paper cutting, each category features a diverse array of innovations. While promoting the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) mindset, Maker Mela is a platform for like-minded individuals focused on creating a community of makers to develop local solutions for global problems. Shortlisted top makers will receive seed fund to build prototypes upto INR 10 Lakhs.

To celebrate the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhyapuram, we have partnered with Paper Shaper to craft a monumental cardboard structure at Somaiya Vidyavihar – all set to attempt to build India's Largest Cardboard Structure. In December 2023, in our flagship conference – Darwin, a Circular Economy club – ReDesign was initiated in Somaiya Vidyavihar University, and we will continue with sustainability events and activities in Maker Mela as well. Other activities & events like Makers Expo, Makers' Night, Junk Art, Pitching Session & Networking Sessions are also planned.

In a leap towards success, Maker Mela received the “International Green Apple Environment Award” by The Houses of Parliament, Westminster Palace, London, in 2017. Maker Mela aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) set by the United Nations (UN) through ecosystem and community partnerships, providing a platform for makers from versatile backgrounds.

What’s in store for Makers?

Best Makers receives seed fund to build prototypes upto INR 10 Lakhs.

Pitching Session for shortlisted makers & connect to investors.

Facilitating grants from INR 10 Lakhs to INR 50 Lakhs per innovator.

Incubation Support [Assistance in Legal, Financial, and other incubation services].

Get feedback & early-access to customers.

Access to partner credits worth INR 95 Lakhs+.

Access to Labs [Fablab / Biolab / AI/ML lab / Media lab].

Online Media Outreach.

Mr. Gaurang Shetty, Chief Innovation Catalyst at riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar, says, “After the huge success of the eighth edition of Maker Mela last year, we are delighted and thrilled to bring Maker Mela 2024. We believe that today's tinkering and DIY projects will be tomorrow's Made in India. We have created a platform to help makers showcase their projects, and the maker movement will uplift local innovators and help them connect with the global community of Makers. We invite creative makers & entrepreneurs to showcase their project innovations by signing up for the event.”

Maker Mela is Asia’s Largest Platform for Makers and a premier event for grassroots innovators around the world looking for a platform to showcase their projects to a larger and more diverse crowd. Maker Mela is an initiative of Somaiya Trust & Somaiya Vidyavihar; organized by riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar. riidl Somaiya Vidyavihar is a Technology Business Incubator and Innovation Centre supported by the Department of Science & Technology; BIRAC, Govt of India & MSInS, Govt of Maharashtra. In the past, we are proud to have received patronage from well-known associations like Startup India, Skill India, NYCS, and UNESCO. We host a community of 10,000+ innovators globally, with at least 100 teams showcasing their innovations every year.

Padma Bhushan Karamshi Jethabhai Somaiya founded Somaiya Vidyavihar, an education trust in 1959, to provide quality holistic education. It was founded on the belief that education is an important pillar of nation-building with the power to change lives, and education must innovate to encourage the holistic development of youth. It is known as much for its Science, Technology, Engineering, Management, Social Sciences, and Commerce programs, as for its programs for academic studies in various faiths and cultures of India.

With over six decades of rich experience in building and managing educational institutes of great repute, Somaiya Vidyavihar has become a Private University in 2019, bringing all of its self-financing higher education institutions and the self-financing programs at the undergraduate and postgraduate level under one umbrella. The University was enacted by an Act of the Maharashtra State Legislature and approved by the University Grants Commission, Government of India.

