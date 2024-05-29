Celebrating Mini Tractor Day with over 175 tractor deliveries in Nadiad by Captain Tractors

Nadiad (Gujarat) [India], May 29: On completion of 30 years of mini tractor modification, Captain Tractors organized a Grand Event (Garjana 2.0) at Nadiad with the grand launch of their new model 250 LS and celebrated “The Mini Tractor Day” with more than 175 tractor deliveries.

30 Years ago on 27th, 1998, Captain Tractors Pvt. Ltd. launched India’s first entirely indigenous mini tractor, marking a pivotal moment in agricultural mechanization. This significant event is now celebrated annually as “The Mini Tractor Day,” with festivities held across the country.

Originating from humble beginnings, Mr. G.T. Patel and Mr. M.T. Patel, hailing from a modest family in Rajkot, Gujarat, initiated various experiments from 1994, culminating in the birth of India’s inaugural mini tractor on May 27th, 1998. This day is commemorated uniquely by farmers at over 17+ States nationwide. “The Mini Tractor Day” continues to symbolize a testament to Captain Tractors Pvt. Ltd.’s pioneering spirit and the enduring impact of indigenous innovation on India’s agricultural landscape.

At Nadiad, Captain Tractors hosted an event drawing over 1200+ farmers, culminating in the delivery of 175+ mini tractors by the end of the event. Every 25 customers participated in a lucky draw for a new Hero Motorcycle, while all purchasing farmers received valuable gifts for their agricultural endeavors.

Across India, “The Mini Tractor Day” was celebrated with decorating their dealerships and Captain Tractors facilitated over 400+ deliveries nationwide, with dealers organizing mega events, farmer meets, service camps, rallies, and many more, ensuring a memorable and impactful day for all involved.

The event (Garjana 2.0) showcased Captain Tractors’ latest offering, the “250 Lion Series,” which received an outstanding response from farmers. This tractor, equipped with a powerful Dual Cylinder simpson Engine, garnered quick adoption for its ability to work tirelessly day and night. Boasting the stylish 8G Lion series design, it stands out in the field. Features such as projector headlamps, 1000kg lifting capacity, sliding mesh transmission, hydrostatic steering, enhanced comfort, oil-immersed brakes, and more make it a comprehensive solution for farmers’ year-round needs, offering 360-degree farming capability.

Captain Tractors Pvt. Ltd. extends heartfelt gratitude to all the farmers for their trust, support, and invaluable contribution to the Captain Tractors family.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor